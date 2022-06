ICG West Region has invited online application for the Group C post on its official website. Check ICG West Region recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ICG Group C Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Headquarter Coast Guard West Region has issued a notification for the recruitment of various General Central Service Group ‘C’ Nongazetted posts including Motor Transport Fitter,Spray Painter and Motor Transport Mechanic post. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 09 July 22.



Important Dates for ICG Group C Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 09 July 22

Vacancy Details for ICG Group C Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Motor Transport Fitter-05

Spray Painter-01

Motor Transport Mechanic-01

Eligibility Criteria for ICG Group C Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Motor Transport Fitter-

Essential :

(i) Matriculation or equivalent.

(ii) Two years experience in automobile workshop.

Desirable :

I.T.I. diploma in relevant trade.

Spray Painter-Essential :

(i) Matriculation pass or its equivalent from recognized boards.

(ii) Should have completed apprenticeship in the trade from Industrial Training Institute or

other recognized institutions.

Desirable :

02 years experience in the trade

Motor Transport Mechanic-Essential :

(i) Matriculation or equivalent.

(ii) Two years experience in automobile workshop.

Desirable :

I.T.I. diploma in relevant trade.

Pay Scale for ICG Group C Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Motor Transport Fitter-PB-1 of Rs.5200-20200 +Rs.1900/- (GP) (prerevised) and Revised

Pay Matrix Level 2, Rs. 19,900/

Spray Painter-PB-1 of Rs.5200-0200+ Rs.1900/- (GP) (prerevised) and Revised

Pay Matrix Level 2, Rs.19, 900/-

Motor Transport Mechanic-PB-1 of Rs.5200-0200+ Rs.1900/- (GP) (prerevised) and Revised

Pay Matrix Level 2, Rs.19, 900/-

Age for ICG Group C Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Motor Transport Fitter-18 to 27 years

Spray Painter-18 to 27 years

Motor Transport Mechanic-18 to 27 years

How to Apply for ICG Group C Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in the prescribed Proforma at to the concerned offices as mentioned in the notification by 09 July 2022. Check the notification link for details in this regards.