ICMR NARFBR Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Technical Assistant & Other Posts, Check Eligibility

ICMR NARFBR has invited online applications for the 46 Technical Assistant & Other Posts on its official website. Check ICMR NARFBR Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ICMR NARFBR Recruitment 2023 Notification: ICMR-National Animal Resource Facility for Biomedical Research (NARFBR ) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has invited online applications for the 46 posts of Technical Assistant, Lab Attendant-1 and others on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 14, 2023.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including 10th pass/12th /Graduation with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.



ICMR NARFBR Recruitment 2023: Important Dates



Last date of submission of application for these posts is August 14, 2023 upto 5.30 p.m.



ICMR NARFBR Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Technical Assistant: 3

Technician-1 : 8

Lab Attendant-1: 35



ICMR NARFBR Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Technical Assistant: 1st class three years Bachelor’s degree in Science / relevant subject from a recognized University in relevant field or

1st class three years Engg. Diploma from a recognized Institute with two years experience in relevant field or

1st class Engineering/Technology degree in relevant subject.

Technician-1 : 12th or Intermediate pass in Science subject with 55% marks.

At least one year Diploma in relevant field such as Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) / Computer / Statistics etc. from Govt. recognised institutions.

Lab Attendant-1: 10th pass with 50% marks in aggregate from recognized board.

One year working experience in a Govt. recognized / approved / registered Lab or ITI in respective field or trade certificate issued by Govt agencies.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



ICMR NARFBR Recruitment 2023: Scale of pay (as per 7th CPC)

Technical Assistant: Level – 6 (Rs. 35,400 - 1,12,400)

Technician-1 : Level – 2 (Rs. 19,900 - 63,200)

Lab Attendant-1: Level – 1 (Rs. 18,000 - 56,900)

ICMR NARFBR Recruitment 2023: Upper Age Limit

Technical Assistant: 30 years

Technician-1 : 28 years

Lab Attendant-1: 25 years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



ICMR NARFBR Recruitment 2023 PDF



ICMR NARFBR Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates will have to submit the duly filled-in application form attached with the notification along with the self-attested copies of essential certificates in support of educational qualifications, experience, caste, disability, etc., to the Director, ICMR – National Animal Resource Facility for Biomedical Research, Genome Valley, Kolthur (P.O), Shamirpet (M), Hyderabad, Telangana – 500 101 through Speed Post/ Registered post latest by by August 14, 2023 upto 5.30 p.m.