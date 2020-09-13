ICMR NIIH Recruitment 2020 for Scientist/DEO/Medical Social Worker and other Posts @main.icmr.nic.in

ICMR – National Institute of Immunohaematology (ICMR - NIIH)Jobs Notification: ICMR – National Institute of Immunohaematology (ICMR - NIIH), Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has invited applications for the 13 Posts of Scientist 'D', Scientist B, Scientist C, SRF, Data entry operator, Medical Social Worker and Attendant (MTS). Interested and eligible candidates can send their application on or before to 16 September 2020.

Candidates should note that selection for ICMR – National Institute of Immunohaematology (ICMR - NIIH) Jobs Notification will be done on the basis of the online interview. Applications will be screened and shortlisted candidates will be called for Interview which will be conducted on 21 September 2020 through Video Call/Video-conferencing.

Notification details:

Ref No: ICMR/NIIH/Advt.1/20-21

Date: 08 September 2020

Important Dates

Last Date for Submission of Application: 16 September 2020

Date of walk-in-interview:21 September 2020

Vacancy Details:

Scientist D-01

Scientist C-01

Scientist B-01

SRF-05

Medical Social Worker-01

Data entry operator-03

Attendant (MTS)-01

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Scientist D-MD in Pharmacology/Medicine/Pediatrics/Obs.& Gynae./Community Medicine or Ph.D in Pharmacology/M.Pharma with 3 year experience.

Scientist C-MD in Medicine/Pediatrics/Pathololgy/Hematology with one year R&D/Teaching experience or Postgraduate Diploma in Medical subjects with two year R&D/Teaching experience in Hematology/Genetics/Immunohematology from recognized Institute or University. MBBS degree from MCI recognized University with 4 years R&D/Teaching experience in Transfusion Medicine/Haematology/Pathology/Genetics after MBBS Degree.

Scientist B-MBBS Degree with two years Research/Teaching experience or MD in Transfusion Medicine/Microbiology/Pathology/PSM/Pharmacology from a recognized University.

SRF-M. Sc in Life Science/Microbiology/ Genetics/ Molecular Biotechnology/ Biochemistry with 2 years research experience.

Medical Social Worker-M.A. in Sociology/MSW Graduates with two years diploma in Social Work with two years experience in Medical Social work/Public Health.

Data Entry Operator-Intermediate or 12th Pass with DOEACC "A" level/or 2 years experience in EDP work in Govt. Autonomous PSU. A Speed test of not less than 15000 key depressions per hour through speed Test of not less than 15000 key depressions per hour through speed test on Computer.

Attendant (MTS)-High School or equivalent.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



ICMR – NIIH Scientist and other Jobs Notification: PDF





How to Apply

Interested candidates can download the applications form from the official website http://www.niih.org.in and send the same with supporting documents through email to estniih1310@gmail.com on or before 16 September 2020.