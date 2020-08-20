ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2020: Notification released for Staff Nurse, DEO, UDC and other posts@main.icmr.nic.in

ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2020: ICMR- National Institute for Implementation Research on Non-Communicable Diseases (formerly Desert Medicine Research Centre) (NIIRNCD) Jodhpur has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Staff Nurse, DEO, UDC and other on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 30/31 August 2020.

Notification details for ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2020:

Advt. No. NIIRNCD/Rectt. File/2019-001

Date: 17.08.2020

Important Dates for ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2020:

Date of walk-in-interview: 30/31 August 2020

Vacancy Details for ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2020:

Scientist (Medical)-01

Technical Assistant-02

Staff Nurse-01

DEO Grade- C-01

Junior Medical Officer-01

Laboratory Technician- III-01

Research Assistant-01

Assistant-01

Upper Division Clerk-01

Data Entry Operator Grade-B-03

Multi Tasking Staff-02



Eligibility Criteria for ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2020:

Educational Qualification

Scientist B (Medical)-- MBBS Degree with one year Research/Teaching experience OR MD in Microbiology/Pathology/PSM from a recognized university.

Technical Assistant-Graduate in Science Biology from a recognized university with three years work experience (Research) from a recognized Institution oR Master’s degree in Zoology/Botany/Bio-chemistry and Biotechnology from the recognized University.

Staff Nurse-Diploma in nursing or midwifery (GNM) or equivalent and registered nurse or ANM with any state Nursing Council. DEO Grade- C-Bachelor’s Degree in Computer/IT/Computer Science from a recognized Institution/university. A speed test of not less than 8000 key depressions per hour through speed test on Computer.

Junior Medical Officer-MBBS degree from recognized University.

Laboratory Technician- III- 12th pass in science subjects AND 2 years Diploma in Medical Lab Technology (DMLT) OR 12th pass in science subjects AND 1 year DMLT AND 1 year lab experience in a Govt. recognized organization 12th pass in science subjects AND 2 years lab experience from Govt. recognized organization B.Sc Degree shall be treated as three years experience

Research Assistant-- Graduate in Science Biology/Social Science from a recognized university with three years work experience (Research) from a recognized institution OR Master’s degree in Zoology/Botany/Bio-chemistry/Biotechnology/Sociology/Social Work from the recognized University.

Assistant- Graduate in any discipline with 5 years experience of administration/fiancé/accounts work.

Upper Division Clerk-12th Pass or equivalent from a recognized board with 5 years experience of administration work OR (Graduate in any discipline with 2 years experience of administrative work AND a speed test of not less than 8000 key depression per hour (KDPH) on computer.

Data Entry Operator Grade-B-Intermediate or 12th Pass in Science stream from the recognized board with DOEACC ‘A’ Level from recognized Institute and/or 2 years’ experience in EDP work in Government/Autonomous/PSU or any other recognized organization AND A speed test of not less than 8000 key depressions per hours through speed test on computers.

Multi Tasking Staff-High School or equivalent

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2020: PDF

How to Apply for ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2020:

Interested candidates can send their duly filled application forms along with all documents to NIIRNCD, Jodhpur on or before 31.08.2020 latest by 05:30 PM through email at niirncdjodhpur@gmail.com. The interview/personal discussion will be held on 30/31 August 2020 in accordance with the schedule mentioned in the notification at the venue-NIIRNCD, New Pali Road, Jodhpur-342005.