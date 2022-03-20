ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Field Worker and Research Assistant Posts@icmr.nic.in

ICMR NIIRNCD has invited online application for the Field Worker and other post on its official website. Check ICMR NIIRNCD recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: ICMR- National Institute for Implementation Research on Non-Communicable Diseases (formerly Desert Medicine Research Centre), a permanent research Institute under the aegis of Indian Council of Medical Research, Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India has invited applications for recruitment of Field Worker and Research Assistant posts on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Written Test/Walk-In- Interview/Personal Discussion scheduled on 28 March 2022.

Notification Details for ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Advt. No. NIIRNCD/Rectt. File/2022-001

Important Dates for ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 28 March 2022

Vacancy Details for ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Research Assistant-02

Field worker-06

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Research Assistant-Graduate in Social Science /Home Science/Mass Communication from a recognized university with three years work experience (Research) from a recognized institution OR

Master’s degree in Social Science /Home Science/Mass Communication from the recognized University

Field worker-12th pass in science subjects AND 2 years Field experience

B. Sc (Social Science /Home Science/Mass Communication) Degree shall be treated as three years experience

ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF



How to Apply for ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can download the application form from the

websites of ICMR&NIIRNCD at the links: https://main.icmr.nic.in/career-opportunity and

https://niirncd.icmr.org.in/recruitment.php and appear for the written test/interview on 28 March 2022 with duly filled application forms along with all documents in support of Proof of Date of Birth/Qualification/Experience/Recent Passport size photograph etc.