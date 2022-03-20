ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Field Worker and Research Assistant Posts@icmr.nic.in

ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: ICMR- National Institute for Implementation Research on Non-Communicable Diseases (formerly Desert Medicine Research Centre), a permanent research Institute under the aegis of Indian Council of Medical Research, Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India has invited applications for recruitment of Field Worker and Research Assistant posts on its official website.
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Written Test/Walk-In- Interview/Personal Discussion scheduled on 28 March 2022.
Notification Details for ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Advt. No. NIIRNCD/Rectt. File/2022-001
Important Dates for ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 28 March 2022
Vacancy Details for ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Research Assistant-02
Field worker-06
Eligibility Criteria for ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Research Assistant-Graduate in Social Science /Home Science/Mass Communication from a recognized university with three years work experience (Research) from a recognized institution OR
Master’s degree in Social Science /Home Science/Mass Communication from the recognized University
Field worker-12th pass in science subjects AND 2 years Field experience
B. Sc (Social Science /Home Science/Mass Communication) Degree shall be treated as three years experience