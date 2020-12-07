ICMR NIRT Recruitment 2020 for Staff Nurse, Scientist, DEO and other Posts @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

ICMR–National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (ICMR - NIRT), Chennai has invited applications for the posts of Staff Nurse, Scientist B, Project Technical Officer, DEO and other on its official website.

Dec 7, 2020 14:40 IST
ICMR NIRT Recruitment Notification
ICMR NIRT Recruitment Notification

ICMR–National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (ICMR - NIRT) Jobs Notification: ICMR–National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (ICMR - NIRT), Chennai has invited applications for the posts of Staff Nurse, Scientist B, Project Technical Officer, DEO and other. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview/written test to be held on 16/17/21 December 2020. 

Notification details for ICMR–National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT) Jobs Notification:
No. NIRT/PROJ/RECTT/2020-21 
 
Important Dates for ICMR–National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT) Jobs Notification: 
Date of walk-in-interview: 16/17/21 December 2020.

Vacancy Details for ICMR–National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT) Jobs Notification: 
Project Technical Officer (Statistics)-01
Data Entry Operator (Grade B)-04
Laboratory Attendant-02    
Project Technical Officer(Lab)-02
Project Technical Assistant-Lab-02 Project Technician III (Laboratory Technician)-02
Scientist B(Medical)-02
Project Assistant-01
Project Assistant (Field Investigator)-02
Staff Nurse-02
Project Assistant-01

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR–National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT) Jobs Notification: 
Educational Qualification
Project Technical Officer (Statistics)-Graduate in Statistics /Bio statistics from a recognized University with 5 years work experience from a recognized institution or Master’s degree in Statistics /Bio statistics.
Data Entry Operator (Grade B)-Intermediate or 12th Pass in science stream from recognized board with DOEACC ‘’A’’ level from a recognized institute and /or 2 years’ experience in EDP work in Government, Autonomous PSU or any other recognized organization. A Speed test of not less than 8000 key depressions per hour (kdph) through speed test on computer.
Laboratory Attendant-High School or Equivalent    
Project Technical Officer (Lab)-Graduate in Life Science from a recognized University with 5 years work experience from a recognized institution or Master’s degree in life science.
Project Technical Assistant-Lab-Graduate in Life Science from a recognized university with three years’ work experience from a recognized institution or Master’s degree in life science. 
Project Technician III (Laboratory Technician)-12th Pass in science subjects and two years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician or One year DMLT plus one year required experience in a recognized organization or Two years laboratory experience in Govt. recognized Organization
Scientist B(Medical)-MBBS Degree with one year  Research/Teaching experience or MD in Microbiology/Pathology/PSM from a recognized University.
Project Assistant-Graduate in Life Science from a recognized university with three years work experience from a recognized institution or Master’s degree in life science
Project Assistant (Field Investigator)-Graduate in Life science from a recognized university with 3 years work experience in a recognized institution. Or Master’s degree in Life Sciences.
Staff Nurse-Diploma in Nursing or Midwifery (GNM) or Equivalent and registered nurse or ANM with any State Nursing Council. 
Project Assistant-Graduate in Life Science from a recognized university with three years work experience from a recognized institution or Master’s degree in life science    

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.


ICMR NIRT Recruitment 2020: PDF

How to Apply for ICMR–National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT) Jobs Notification: 

Interested candidates fulfilling the required qualification can download the prescribed application form from the website www.nirt.res.in, www.icmr.nic.in and appear for the walk-in-interview on 16/17/21 December 2020 in accordance with the different posts as mentioned the details on the details notification. Please check the notification link for details in this regards. 

General Knowledge for Exams
Current Affairs for Exams
Latest Job Notifications

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationICMR NIRT Recruitment 2020 for Staff Nurse, Scientist, DEO and other Posts @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF
Notification DateDec 7, 2020
Date Of ExamDec 21, 2020
CityChennai
StateTamil Nadu
CountryIndia
Education Qual Senior Secondary, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Medical , Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next