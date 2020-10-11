ICMR Recruitment 2020 for Consultant/Scientist-C/Project Manager and other @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

ICMR Recruitment 2020: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has invited applications for the posts of Consultant/Scientist C/Project Manager and other. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk –in-Interview scheduled on 14 October 2020.

Notification details for ICMR Recruitment 2020 for Consultant and other Notification:

Advertisement No. 2/2020

Important Dates for ICMR Recruitment 2020 for Consultant and other Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview:14 October 2020

Vacancy Details for ICMR Recruitment 2020 for Consultant and other Notification:

Consultant (Statistician/Senior Data Scientist)-01

Consultant –Finance & Accounts-01

Scientist C (Medical) (Clinical Services) 02

Scientist C (Non - Medical) (Project Manager)-01

Consultant (Audit) -01

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR Recruitment 2020 for Consultant and other Notification:

Educational Qualification

Consultant (Statistician/Senior Data Scientist)-Professional with M.D. (Community Medicine) or Ph. D (Statistics/Bio Statistics) or M. Tech /Ph.D (Computer science) from recognized Institution with 15 yrs. of experience in data management of Clinical trials and published paper OR Retired government employee with requisite educational qualification as above and drawing pay in pay band of Rs.15,600/-39100+grade pay of Rs.6600/-at the time of retirement and having 15 years of experience in the data management of clinical trial/study

Consultant –Finance & Accounts-Retired Government employee with Bachelor degree in any discipline drawing pay in the Grade Pay of Rs. 5400/- and above at time of retirement and having at least 10 years’ work experience in the administration, finance and accounts matters

Scientist C (Medical) (Clinical Services) Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS/DNB) after MBBS with one year experience OR Postgraduate diploma in medical subjects after MBBS with two years’ experience OR MBBS degree with 4 years’ in clinical research/trial after MBBS Degree

Scientist C (Non - Medical) (Project Manager)-Candidates should possess 1st Class Master’s Degree in Life Sciences or 1 st Class M. Pharm or any equivalent degree from a recognized university, 4 years of core experience in managing/monitoring of regulatory clinical trials specially Vaccine/drug trial from reputed Institutions OR 2 nd Class M.Sc. or 2nd Class M. Pharm or any equivalent degree with Ph.D degree in relevant subjects from a recognized university,4 years of core experience post Ph.D in managing/monitoring of regulatory clinical trials specially Vaccine/drug trial from reputed Institutions.

Consultant (Audit) -Graduate / Post Graduate Degree (M.Com/M.Sc/B.Com) with CA/CFAwith one year of demonstrated experience in Auditing the accounts and scientific outputs of research projects from reputed Institution OR Retired Government employee with Bachelor degree in any discipline drawing pay in the Grade Pay of Rs. 5400/- and above at time of retirement and having at least 10https://main.icmr.nic.in/sites/default/files/career_opportunity/Adv_TB_ECD_02_14102020.pdf years’ work experience in audit, finance and accounts matters.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How to Apply for ICMR Recruitment 2020 for Consultant and other Notification:

Interested candidates can apply online through the link- online on https://projectjobs.icmr.org.in and send Bio-Data with one photograph up to 09:00AM till 14 Oct. 2020 through the ink. Check the notification link for details in this regard.