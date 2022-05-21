ICMR Scientist C Recruitment 2022 Notification Released, Apply Online for 18 Vacancies @main.icmr.nic.in

ICMR Scientist C Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on main.icmr.nic.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

ICMR Scientist C Recruitment 2022 Notification: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has released the notification for recruitment to the various posts of Scientist C. Interested candidates can submit applications online on or before 5 June 2022.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 5 June 2022

ICMR Scientist C Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Scientist C - 17 Posts

ICMR Scientist C Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have passed First Class Post Graduate degree from a recognized University in Public Health Entomology along with four years of R&D/ teaching/ working experience in a GovU Public Sector/ Private institution in the relevant specialization. (or) Second Class Post Graduate degree with Ph. D; Four years of R&D/ teaching/ working experience in a Govt/ Public Sector/ Private institution in the relevant specialization.

ICMR Scientist C Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidate must have attained the age of 40 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms.

ICMR Scientist C Recruitment 2022 Salary

Pay Level-11 Rs.67,700-Rs.2,08,700 (pre-revised Grade pay-Rs.6600/-)

Download ICMR Scientist C Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online

ICMR Scientist C Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Candidates should apply only through online on https://recruit.icmr.org.in. Separate application has to be submitted for each posUspecialization, with required application fee. Following self-attested documents are required to be uploaded along with the application: Application should be submitted along with online application fees. Application's

hard copy need not be sent to ICMR HQs.

a) Proof of Date of Birth

b) Educational qualifications

c) Experience

ICMR Scientist C Recruitment 2022 Application Fee