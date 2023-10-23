ICSE Board Topper Study Time Table 2024: How Do Toppers Study with Planning and Strategy

ICSE Board Toppers Study Time Table 2024: CISCE Board exams 2024 for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 are likely to start from the mid of February, 2024. As the exams are approaching, all candidates and parents are left wondering “how do the toppers of ICSE Board exams study?” Find here ICSE board Toppers study time table, study planning and exam strategy to ace your papers.

Check How Do Toppers Study with Complete Planning and Strategy

How do ICSE Toppers Study - ICSE and ISC Toppers Study Time Table 2024? ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) and ISC (Indian School Certificate) Board exam 2024 are the annual examinations for classes 10th and 12th, respectively. Both ICSE and ISC exams represent significant milestones in a student's academic journey. For students pursuing their education in schools affiliated to CISCE, these examinations are among the first major standardised tests that candidates encounter during their educational years. Typically, students dedicate a lot of effort to excel in the ICSE Board exams, investing their time, energy and determination to get high scores. Even the candidates’ parents have a lot of expectations which pressurises the students.

In this game of hardwork and pressure, many ICSE Board exam candidates often find themselves curious about the study methods employed by previous toppers. They wish to learn the secrets of the toppers who have achieved the highest scores.

How do ICSE Toppers Study 2024?

The answer to this question is simple, plain and obvious.

EXCLUSIVE* ICSE Class 10 Topper 2023 Nilotama Singh, AIR 2, Shares Her Experience and Tips for Juniors

ICSE Toppers Study Plan Highlights

You might not even believe how simple it is to ace any board examinations:

No Stressing ICSE Board toppers do not worry. Instead, they focus their energy on planning how to cover each subject and each topic effectively. Sticking to Schedule Just planning is not enough if you do not stick to it. ICSE and ISC toppers ensure that they make a practical time table and stick to it for self study and revision of all subjects. Not Skipping School Often students tend to think that they will study better at home instead of going to school. However, engaging in classroom discussions and taking insights from teachers will make your foundations strong for the board exam. Additionally, school also helps your mind refresh and have light fun. Regular Revision It is easier to go through the complete syllabus than to actually understand, remember and apply it. REVISION is the key that helps students remember what they read. Regular revision is the key to success in board exams 2024. Healthy Body, Healthy Mind Do not overdo anything. If you exert your mind and body completely into study, you are likely to feel burnt out and extremely tired soon. Instead try to have a balanced routine where you have ample amount of rest, refreshing activities along with studying.

ICSE Topper Study Time Table

If you are also wondering how toppers study and need help in planning your own study time table then check the following ICSE Topper Study Plan and Strategies for regular school days as well as weekends and holidays:

ICSE Topper Study Routine

For School Days:

As mentioned above, going to school regularly is important for a successful board exam:

Morning 6 am to 7 am Wake up Morning exercise/ meditation/ yoga/ walk 7 am to 3 pm Get ready for school Breakfast Go to school Evening 3 pm to 4.30 pm Come back and rest/ 20minutes nap Have Lunch 4.30 pm to 6 pm Complete School Homework and Assignments Revise what is taught in class on the same day 6 pm to 7 pm Snack break/ Hobbies/ Rest 7 pm to 9 pm Revise briefly what you have studied in the past few days Go through important formula list for Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Economics Practise questions from textbooks, specimen paper, previous year question papers Night 9 pm Dinner and rest

For Holidays:

On weekends or holidays, when you do not have school, you can dedicate your full day to studying with proper rest and breaks.

Morning session 1 hour Revise the new topics studies yesterday Break 1 - 1.5 hours Practise creative writing or grammar portions from English, Hindi or other second language and the foreign language paper Break 2 hours Study a few topics from Physics/ Chemistry/ Biology stream and try practising exercise questions Lunch Break and Short Nap Afternoon session 1 hour Since afternoons can feel boring, practise Maths problems and spend time on Maths specimen papers, Previous year questions, etc. Break Evening Session 1 hour In the evening, spend time on theoretical papers like Geography, History and Civics. Go through the prescribed textbooks, make notes and check what kind of questions are asked

Important Resources for ICSE Board Exam 2024

ICSE Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24

ISC Class 12 Revised Syllabus 2023-24

ICSE Class 10 Specimen Papers for Board Exam 2024

ISC Class 12 Specimen Papers for Board Exam 2024