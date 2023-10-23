ICSE Board Topper Study Time Table 2024: How Do Toppers Study with Planning and Strategy

How do ICSE Toppers Study - ICSE and ISC Toppers Study Time Table 2024? ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) and ISC (Indian School Certificate) Board exam 2024 are the annual examinations for classes 10th and 12th, respectively. Both ICSE and ISC exams represent significant milestones in a student's academic journey. For students pursuing their education in schools affiliated to CISCE, these examinations are among the first major standardised tests that candidates encounter during their educational years. Typically, students dedicate a lot of effort to excel in the ICSE Board exams, investing their time, energy and determination to get high scores. Even the candidates’ parents have a lot of expectations which pressurises the students.
In this game of hardwork and pressure, many ICSE Board exam candidates often find themselves curious about the study methods employed by previous toppers. They wish to learn the secrets of the toppers who have achieved the highest scores.
How do ICSE Toppers Study 2024?
The answer to this question is simple, plain and obvious.
EXCLUSIVE* ICSE Class 10 Topper 2023 Nilotama Singh, AIR 2, Shares Her Experience and Tips for Juniors
ICSE Toppers Study Plan Highlights
You might not even believe how simple it is to ace any board examinations:
|
No Stressing
|
ICSE Board toppers do not worry. Instead, they focus their energy on planning how to cover each subject and each topic effectively.
|
Sticking to Schedule
|
Just planning is not enough if you do not stick to it.
ICSE and ISC toppers ensure that they make a practical time table and stick to it for self study and revision of all subjects.
|
Not Skipping School
|
Often students tend to think that they will study better at home instead of going to school. However, engaging in classroom discussions and taking insights from teachers will make your foundations strong for the board exam. Additionally, school also helps your mind refresh and have light fun.
|
Regular Revision
|
It is easier to go through the complete syllabus than to actually understand, remember and apply it. REVISION is the key that helps students remember what they read. Regular revision is the key to success in board exams 2024.
|
Healthy Body, Healthy Mind
|
Do not overdo anything. If you exert your mind and body completely into study, you are likely to feel burnt out and extremely tired soon. Instead try to have a balanced routine where you have ample amount of rest, refreshing activities along with studying.
ICSE Topper Study Time Table
If you are also wondering how toppers study and need help in planning your own study time table then check the following ICSE Topper Study Plan and Strategies for regular school days as well as weekends and holidays:
ICSE Topper Study Routine
For School Days:
As mentioned above, going to school regularly is important for a successful board exam:
|
Morning
|
6 am to 7 am
|
Wake up
Morning exercise/ meditation/ yoga/ walk
|
7 am to 3 pm
|
Get ready for school
Breakfast
Go to school
|
Evening
|
3 pm to 4.30 pm
|
Come back and rest/ 20minutes nap
Have Lunch
|
4.30 pm to 6 pm
|
Complete School Homework and Assignments Revise what is taught in class on the same day
|
6 pm to 7 pm
|
Snack break/ Hobbies/ Rest
|
7 pm to 9 pm
|
Revise briefly what you have studied in the past few days
Go through important formula list for Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Economics
Practise questions from textbooks, specimen paper, previous year question papers
|
Night
|
9 pm
|
Dinner and rest
For Holidays:
On weekends or holidays, when you do not have school, you can dedicate your full day to studying with proper rest and breaks.
|
Morning session
|
1 hour
|
Revise the new topics studies yesterday
|
Break
|
1 - 1.5 hours
|
Practise creative writing or grammar portions from English, Hindi or other second language and the foreign language paper
|
Break
|
2 hours
|
Study a few topics from Physics/ Chemistry/ Biology stream and try practising exercise questions
|
Lunch Break and Short Nap
|
Afternoon session
|
1 hour
|
Since afternoons can feel boring, practise Maths problems and spend time on Maths specimen papers, Previous year questions, etc.
|
Break
|
Evening Session
|
1 hour
|
In the evening, spend time on theoretical papers like Geography, History and Civics. Go through the prescribed textbooks, make notes and check what kind of questions are asked
Important Resources for ICSE Board Exam 2024
ICSE Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24
ISC Class 12 Revised Syllabus 2023-24
ICSE Class 10 Specimen Papers for Board Exam 2024