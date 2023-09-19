ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2024: Check the detailed exam pattern and marking scheme for ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam 2024. These details are essential for appropriate exam preparation.

ICSE Chemistry Exam Pattern 2024: Knowing the exam pattern should be the very first step in ICSE Class 10 Chemistry exam preparations. The exam pattern is important because it gives you a clear idea of the following:

The total marks for the exam and its duration

The format of the exam

The weightage of different topics

The types and number of questions that will be asked

By knowing the exam pattern, candidates can plan their studies accordingly and focus on the most important topics. We have explained below the exam pattern and marks distribution for ICSE Class 10 Chemistry for the 2023-24 session. This exam pattern and marking scheme will definitely help you plan your exam preparations in an apt manner to help you obtain the maximum marks in exam.

Check ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2023-24 below:

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam 2024 Highlights

Exam Name Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) 10th Examination 2024 Board Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Official Website https://cisce.org Subject Chemistry (Code - 52) Mode of Exam Offline Total Marks 100 Marks for Theory Paper 80 Marks for Internal Assessment 20 Exam Duration 2 Hours

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Question Paper Format 2024

The theory paper for ICSE Class 10 Chemistry in 2024 exam will be for a total of 80 marks with a duration of 2 hours. An Internal Assessment of practical work will be conducted for 20 marks. The ICSE Class 10 Chemistry question paper will be broadly divided into Section A and Section B.

Section A: This section will contain short answer or 1 mark questions on the entire syllabus. It will carry 40 marks. All questions will be compulsory.

Section B: This section will contain six questions and candidates will be required to answer any four of them. This section will also carry 40 marks.

Check the latest specimen paper or sample paper for further details on the type and difficulty level of questions:

Internal Assessment of Practical Work

Internal assessment for ICSE Chemistry will carry 20 marks and will be assessed by the school.

The assignments/project work are to be evaluated by the subject teacher and by an External Examiner. The Internal Examiner and the External Examiner will assess the assignments independently.

Marking scheme for internal and external assessments will be as follows:

Subject Teacher (Internal Examiner) 10 Marks External Examiner 10 Marks

Important Topics for ICSE Chemistry Exam 2024

The theory paper will cover the following major topics in ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam 2024:

Atomic Structure

Chemical Bonding

Periodic Classification of Elements

Chemical Thermodynamics

Study of Acids, Bases and Salts

Analytical Chemistry

Mole Concept and Stoichiometry

Electrolysis

Metallurgy

Study of Compounds

Organic Chemistry

Students are advised to study all the topics thoroughly and practice the previous year's question papers and sample papers to prepare for the exam.