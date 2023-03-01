ICSE Class 10 English Literature Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Difficulty Level, Question Paper, Answer Key & More

ICSE Class 10 English Literature Question Paper Analysis 2023: ICSE Class 10 English Paper 2 was conducted today, March 1, 2023. ICSE Class 10 English Literature Exam 2023 lasted 2 hours from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. This was the second paper for ICSE Class 10 students with the first one being of English Language that was held on February 27. Check the analysis of today’s ICSE Class 10 English Literature Paper 2023 here. Know student feedback, expert review and difficulty level of the paper. You will also get the ICSE Class 10 English Literature Question Paper PDF and Answer Key by expert faculty here.

ICSE Class 10 English Literature Exam 2023

ICSE Class 10 English Literature Question Paper 2023 consisted of 4 sections. All questions in section A were compulsory. In sections B, C and D, any one question had to be attempted. One other question, students could attempt from any section of their choice. The exam was for 80 marks. Students got 2 hours to solve the paper. However, students were also given 15 minutes to read their question paper.

ICSE Class 10 English Literature Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations Official website cisce.org Class 10 Exam ICSE Subject Literature in English Date March 1, 2023 Time 11 AM to 1 PM Difficulty level Easy to Moderate

ICSE Class 10 English Literature Paper Review 2023

As soon as the examination got over and all the students started coming out of the examination center, our resources managed to talk to some of them to check their reactions on the difficulty level of the paper. There was a general opinion among most of the students that the paper was of easy to moderate level. All questions were from the prescribed syllabus and nothing in the paper was unfamiliar.

The experts, on today’s ICSE English Literature paper, are also of a similar opinion. They reviewed the paper and found it moderately easy, however, they also added that the paper was a little lengthy so it would have troubled students in time management. Otherwise, all questions in the paper were fairly easy, so it is going to be scoring paper for most of the students.

ICSE Class 10 Result Date 2023

ICSE Class 10 board exam results are expected to be announced in June 2023.

