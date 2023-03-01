ICSE Class 10 Literature in English Question Paper 2023, Download PDF

ICSE Class 10 Literature in English Question Paper 2023: English is a compulsory and high-scoring subject in ICSE Class 10 that has two papers: Literature in English and English Language. The ICSE Class 10 Literature in English exam was held today, March 1, 2023. You can download the ICSE Class 10 Literature in English question paper 2023 here.

ICSE Class 10 Literature in English Question Paper 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board is one of the leading education boards in India and organizes the annual secondary and higher secondary examinations. The 2023 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams have commenced as of February 27. The ICSE Class 10 English course comprises two papers: English Language and Literature in English. Paper 2: Literature in English was conducted today from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The Literature in English exam is on March 1.

The ICSE Class 10 Literature in English exam is mandatory for all students and an essential part of the board’s yearly syllabus. English is an easy-scoring subject, but only if students practice regularly. Even still, the exams end up surprising everyone. Find out if that was the case with the ICSE Class 10 Literature in English paper 2023 here. While the ICSE board hasn’t released the question papers yet, we have sourced the ICSE Class 10 Literature in English question paper 2023 PDF for you to read and download.

The ICSE class 10 Literature in English Exam is of 80 marks with a duration of 2 hours.

There are 4 sections in the exam: A, B, C and D. Section A is compulsory for all students.

Candidates must attempt one question from each of the sections, B, C and D and any one other questions from any section.

Students will be allotted 15 minutes to read the question paper.

The CISCE hasn’t made the the 2023 class 10 Literature in English exam available to students yet, but we have sourced the papers for you to refer. You can view and download the ICSE Class 10 Literature in English Question paper 2023 below.

