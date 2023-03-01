ICSE Class 10 Literature in English Answer Key 2023 and Question Papers, Download PDF

ICSE Class 10 Literature in English Answer Key 2023: The Class 10 Literature in English annual examination of the ICSE Board was held today, March 1, 2023. Students have much to think about after the exam and can check and download the official ICSE Class 10 Literature in English question paper and answer key in PDF format here.

ICSE Class 10 Literature in English Answer Key 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Board is a prominent education body in India and is known for its vast and difficult curriculum. The CISCE conducts the secondary and higher secondary board exams every year. The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 examinations have begun, and the important Literature in English exam was held today. The ICSE Class 10 English course consists of two papers: English Language and Literature in English. Both are equally important parts of the ICSE English subject. The English Language paper focuses more on reading, creative writing, and grammar, whereas the Literature in English paper emphasizes analysis of prose and poetry.

The Paper 2: Literature in English exam was conducted today, March 1, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Several students took the exam, and they all had different experiences. For some, it was simple; for others, it was too difficult. Even though it isn’t recommended by experts, students can’t resist discussing the paper after the exams. Keeping that in mind, we bring you the authentic ICSE class 10 Literature in English answer key and question paper. Sometimes there are wrong answers in the exam, so it becomes necessary to know the correct answer key. How will you raise a dispute if you don’t know the right answers? Check the ICSE Class 10 Literature in English answer key 2023 here.

ICSE Class 10 Literature in English Paper Answer Key 2023

The CISCE hasn’t released the 2023 class 10 Literature in English question paper or answer key yet. However, you can read and download the question paper and accurate ICSE Class 10 Literature in English paper answer key here.

ICSE Class 10 Literature in English Exam 2023 Answer Key

Section A:

Answer 1:

(i) (a) A piece of perforated glass

(ii) (a) Poverty

(iii) (b) troubled by something

(iv) (b) Jane Thompson to her husband

(v) (c) The Silence

(vi) (b) 'They flash upon that inward eye'

(vii) (c) To voice his protest

(viii) (b) 'The roofs were so crowded with people that they appeared to be heaving and swaying

(ix) (c) Those who were blessed by the love of God.

(x) (a) empathy

(xi) (d) Hercules

(xii) (b) Balthazar

(xiii) (a) She wanted to make sure that Antonio would not bleed to death.

(xiv) (b) not to be trusted

(xv) (d) Portia, by Shylock

(xvi) (d) She had to return to Padua that night

