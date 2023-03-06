ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Paper Analysis 2023: ICSE Board students appeared for their History and Civics board exam today, on Monday, March 6, 2023. Find what the students and experts had to say about the ICSE Class 10 History and Civics board exam 2023. Check ICSE History and Civics 2023 Paper Analysis, question paper and the official answer key here.

ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations Official website Cisce.org Class 10 Exam ICSE Subject History and Civics Language Date March 6, 2023 Time 11 AM to 1 PM Difficulty level Easy

ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Paper Review 2023

The students and experts, mostly, called the question paper easy. However, as per some of the students, the questions felt a little lengthy. Nonetheless, the subject experts called this common for students in papers such as History, language and literature.

Type of Questions asked in Today’s History and Civics Exam

The ICSE Class 10 History and Civics exam 2023 was for 80 marks.

The time given was 2 hours.

15 minutes of time was provided to go through the question paper.

There were two parts: I & II.

All questions from Part I are compulsory, while students are allowed to attempt any five questions of their choice from Sections A and B of Part II.

Part II has been further divided into sections A and section B.

Section A has 3 questions and section B has 5 questions.

Students had to attempt any two questions from Section A and any three questions from Section B.

ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Question Paper 2023

ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Answer Key 2023

We will provide the official ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Core answer key here very soon.

ICSE Class 10 Result Date 2023

ICSE Class 10 board exam results will be declared (tentatively) in June 2023.

