ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Language Exam Paper Analysis 2023: Class 10 History and Civics Language board exam 2023 was conducted today, on Monday, March 6th, 2023, from 11 AM to 1 PM. Students got 15 minutes to go through the question paper. Check the reaction of the students and the analysis of the paper by experts here. Also, get the complete question paper and official answer key in this article.
ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam 2023 Key Highlights
|
Board
|
Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations
|
Official website
|
Cisce.org
|
Class
|
10
|
Exam
|
ICSE
|
Subject
|
History and Civics Language
|
Date
|
March 6, 2023
|
Time
|
11 AM to 1 PM
|
Difficulty level
|
Easy
ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Paper Review 2023
The students and experts, mostly, called the question paper easy. However, as per some of the students, the questions felt a little lengthy. Nonetheless, the subject experts called this common for students in papers such as History, language and literature.
Type of Questions asked in Today’s History and Civics Exam
The ICSE Class 10 History and Civics exam 2023 was for 80 marks.
- The time given was 2 hours.
- 15 minutes of time was provided to go through the question paper.
- There were two parts: I & II.
- All questions from Part I are compulsory, while students are allowed to attempt any five questions of their choice from Sections A and B of Part II.
- Part II has been further divided into sections A and section B.
- Section A has 3 questions and section B has 5 questions.
- Students had to attempt any two questions from Section A and any three questions from Section B.
ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Question Paper 2023
|
Download ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Question Paper 2023
ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Answer Key 2023
We will provide the official ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Core answer key here very soon.
ICSE Class 10 Result Date 2023
ICSE Class 10 board exam results will be declared (tentatively) in June 2023.
You will be able to check your ICSE Class 10 Results by clicking on the link below:
|
Important resources for ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023 Preparation
|
ICSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2023: Complete exam date sheet and guideline