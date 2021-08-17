ICSIL Recruitment 2021 for 50 MTS Posts in DUSIB Delhi, Apply Online @icsil.in, 10th Pass Eligible

Intelligent Communication Systems India Ltd. (ICSIL), Delhi has published a recruitment notification for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) on icsil.in.

ICSIL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Intelligent Communication Systems India Ltd. (ICSIL), Delhi has published a recruitment notification for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) purely on Contractual Outsourced basis to be deployed in Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), GNCT of Delhi and also for empanelment of candidates for deployment to other Govt. Departments in future on icsil.in.

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for online on official website (icsil.in) ICSIL MTS Recruitment on 23 August and 24 August 2021.

Important Dates

Start of online submission of Applications: 23 August 2021 from 12 Noon Closing date for Online Registration of Application: 24 August 2021 till 12 Noon

ICSIL Vacancy Details

MTS - 50 Posts

ICSIL MTS Salary:

Rs. 19,291/- (as per minimum wages notificati on)

Eligibility Criteria for ICSIL MTS Posts

Educational Qualification:

Matriculation or equivalent pass Or ITI Pass* * may be adopted as per special requirement of the post , if any

ICSIL MTS Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

ICSIL MTS Selection Process

The short listing of candidates for the panel will be based on scrutiny of documents of their age, qualification, experience etc. and as found eligible as per prescribed criteria and subsequent interaction of candidate by the department.

How to Apply ICSIL MTS Recruitment 2021 ?

Online applications are invited on ICSIL official website www.icsil.in (under Career section) from 12:00 PM on 23 August 2021 to 24 August 2021 till 12 PM.

ICSIL MTS Notification Download