IDBI Assistant Manager Admit Card 2021 to Release After 27 August @idbibank.in, Check Exam Date Here

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Admit Card is expected to release after 27 August on idbibank.in, Check Grade A Exam Date and Other Details Here.

IDBI AM Admit Card 2021: IDBI Bank has completed the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager Grade A on 22 August 2021. All candidates who have applied for IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment will now appear for IDBI Assistant Manager Exam which is scheduled to be held on 04 September 2021. In order to appear for IDBI AM Exam, the candidates need to download IDBI Assistant Manager Admit Card from IDBI Bank's website (idbibank.in) tentatively after 27 August 2021 by entering their registration number and password.

The candidates admitted to the written test will be intimated the time and address of the venue of the online test through IDBI Grade A Admit Card.

Applicants will not be admitted to the online test without the online Call Letter. In view of online test Call letter making available online, no duplicate Call Letter would be issued to any applicant/s.

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Exam Pattern

Total Number of Questions - 200 Total Marks - 200 Subjects - Logical Reasoning, Data Analysis & Interpretation, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and General/Economy/Banking Awareness Time - 2 hours Negative Marking - 0.25 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer Medium of the exam - English

IDBI Assistant Manager Interview

Candidates who will qualify the online exam will be called for personal interview.

The final selection will be done on the basis of marks in the interview, Online test, being found medically fit and subject to fulfillment of all other eligibility criteria with regard to age and qualification and successful completion of the course and award of certificate by Manipal University/Nitt University as stipulated in the advertisement.

IDBI will recruit 650 Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’. through 1 Year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF).