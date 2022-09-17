IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022 for Various Posts, Apply Now!

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: IDBI Bank is hiring Head and Deputy CTO. Candidates can check the details here.

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: IDBI Bank invited applications from eligible Indian citizens for the post of Head – Data Analytics, Head - Program Management & Information Technology (IT) Compliance and Deputy CTO (Digital) on a contractual basis. Candidates fulfilling the required eligibility criteria may send their application to recruitment@idbi.co.in on or before 30 September 2022.

IDBI Bank Notification Download

Iportant Dates

Last Date of Application - 30 September 2022

IDBI Bank Vacancy Details

Head – Data Analytics - 1 Post

Head - Program Management & Information Technology (IT) Compliance - 1 Post

Deputy CTO (Digital) - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Head – Data Analytics - Full-time Master or Bachelor degree in Statistics or any engineering discipline or graduate in science along with MCA from a University/ Institute recognized by the Govt. of India or its regulatory Bodies.Overall experience of 18 to 20 years.

Head - Program Management & Information Technology (IT) Compliance - Full-time Master or Bachelor degree in any engineering discipline or graduate in science along with MCA from a University/ Institute recognized by the Govt. of India or its regulatory Bodies.Overall IT experience of 18 to 20 years.

Deputy CTO (Digital) - Full-time Master or Bachelor degree in any engineering discipline or graduate in science along with MCA from a University/ Institute recognized by the Govt. of India or its regulatory Bodies.Overall IT experience of 18 to 20 years.

Age Limit:

Head - 57 years

Head IT - 45 to 55 years

DTCO - 45 to 55 years

How to Apply for IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates are required to send their application to “recruitment@idbi.co.in” mentioning the Name of the Post in the subject line.