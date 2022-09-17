IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022 for Various Posts, Apply Now!

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: IDBI Bank invited applications from eligible Indian citizens for the post of Head – Data Analytics, Head - Program Management & Information Technology (IT) Compliance and Deputy CTO (Digital) on a contractual basis. Candidates fulfilling the required eligibility criteria may send their application to recruitment@idbi.co.in on or before 30 September 2022.
IDBI Bank Notification Download
Iportant Dates
Last Date of Application - 30 September 2022
IDBI Bank Vacancy Details
- Head – Data Analytics - 1 Post
- Head - Program Management & Information Technology (IT) Compliance - 1 Post
- Deputy CTO (Digital) - 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria for IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
- Head – Data Analytics - Full-time Master or Bachelor degree in Statistics or any engineering discipline or graduate in science along with MCA from a University/ Institute recognized by the Govt. of India or its regulatory Bodies.Overall experience of 18 to 20 years.
- Head - Program Management & Information Technology (IT) Compliance - Full-time Master or Bachelor degree in any engineering discipline or graduate in science along with MCA from a University/ Institute recognized by the Govt. of India or its regulatory Bodies.Overall IT experience of 18 to 20 years.
- Deputy CTO (Digital) - Full-time Master or Bachelor degree in any engineering discipline or graduate in science along with MCA from a University/ Institute recognized by the Govt. of India or its regulatory Bodies.Overall IT experience of 18 to 20 years.
Age Limit:
- Head - 57 years
- Head IT - 45 to 55 years
- DTCO - 45 to 55 years
How to Apply for IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022 ?
Candidates are required to send their application to “recruitment@idbi.co.in” mentioning the Name of the Post in the subject line.