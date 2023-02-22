IDBI Bank SO Apply Online 2023-24: Application Form Link Active, Last Date, Fees and Eligibility

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023-24: Get here Apply Online Link for Specialist Officer Cadre. Check eligibility and other details, How to Apply and know form submission last date.

The IDBI Bank has activated the online link to apply for the IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023-24 for the posts of Manager, Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager in the Specialist Officer Cadre via Direct Recruitment. There are a total of 114 vacancies to be filled in this recruitment drive in which 75 vacancies are of Manager and 29 vacancies are of Assistant General Manager and 10 vacancies are of Deputy General Manager. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of IDBI Bank @ https://www.idbibank.in/ to apply online for IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023-24. Candidates can also download the official notification from the direct link given below. Candidates need to check minimum qualifications before applying.

Click here to Download IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023-24 Notification PDF

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023-24: Important Dates

Below are given important dates of IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023-24

Online Registration Start date 21 February 2023 Last date to apply 3 March 2023

IDBI Bank SO Apply Online 2023-24: How to Apply Online & Fees

The link to apply for IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023-24 for Manager, Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager has been activated from 21 February 2023. Candidates can fill the application form from the official website of IDBI Bank @ https://www.idbibank.in/

Candidates can also apply in the following manner:

Step 1: Visit IDBI bank website at - https://www.idbibank.in/

Step 2: Go to careers->current openings

Step 3: Click on link titled- Recruitment of Specialist Officer – 2023-24.

Step 4: On the link opened click on New Registration.

Step 5: Now fill all details, upload photograph signature etc and click submit and pay fees.

Step 6: Download a PDF of form for future reference.

Candidates can also apply from the Direct Link given below

Direct Link to Apply for IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023-24

Candidates are advised to read the official notification along with the instructions carefully before applying for IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023-24.

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023-24: No. of Vacancies

There are a total of 114 vacancies in the IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023-24.

IDBI Bank SO Apply Online 2023-24: Application Fees

For General, EWS & OBC- Rs.1000/-

For SC/ST Rs.200/-

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023-24: Age Limit

Age (As on 1 January 2023):

Post Age Limit Deputy General Manager Grade ‘D’ Minimum: 35 years Maximum: 45 years Assistant General Manager Grade ‘C’ Minimum: 28 years Maximum: 40 years Manager – Grade ‘B’ Minimum: 25 years Maximum: 35 years

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2023-24: Educational Qualification

The common educational qualifications include

BCA/ B Sc (IT) /B Tech / BE in - Information Technology (IT) /Electronics & Communications/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Electrical/ Electronics/ Computer Science/Digital Banking And M.Sc (IT)/ MCA/ M Tech/ M.E - Information Technology (IT) /Electronics & Communications/ Electronics & Electrical/ Electronics/Software Engineering/ Digital Banking/ Computer Science/MBA (Finance/ Marketing/ IT/ Digital Banking).

For Data Analytics : Graduate in any stream with M.A (Statistics)/M.Sc. Statistics / Data Science

Candidates must also have relevant experience for different posts. For Details of Educational Qualifications & Experience, read official notification.

Candidates are advised to duly check all details in the official notification before applying. A candidate can apply for only one of the posts.





