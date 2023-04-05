IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download Admit Card & Other Details Here

IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2023: According to the latest notification the International Financial Services Centres Authority has released the IFSCA RI Admit Cards 2023. Candidates can refer to the article below for more information such as direct link to download the admit card, exam date, procedure to download hall ticket and other details.

IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2023 : The IFSCA (International Financial Services Centres Authority) has made available the IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2023 for the exam that will take place on the 5th of April, 2023. This exam will fill a total of 20 vacancies for the position of Assistant Manager.

Candidates who have applied for various posts can download their respective IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2023 from the official website of the IFSCA i.e., www.ifsca.gov.in. Candidates are required to use their login credentials to download the call letter. The IFSCA Grade A Exam 2023 will be conducted on April 15, 2023.

IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2023

To gain entry to the International Financial Services Centres Authority Examination Hall, candidates must have their IFSCA Grade A Admit Card with them. Without it, no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall. Candidates can download the IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2023 from the official website of the IFSCA they applied to or from the direct links provided below as it has been officially released.

In case there are any discrepancies or errors on the admit card, candidates must contact the authorities immediately to rectify the issue. Additionally, it is recommended that candidates visit the examination center at least an hour before the scheduled time to avoid any last-minute confusion or delays.

IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2023 : Important Details

The IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2023 will contain important information of the candidates such as

Date of the Examination

Time and Venue of the Examination

Instruction to be followed

Candidate’s Roll Number

Candidate’s Photo

Other important information Needed During the Examination

IFSCA Exam Schedule 2023

The IFSCA Grade A Exam 2023 is scheduled to take place on April 15, 2023. Candidates must download the admit card and report to the examination venue on time on the day of examination.

IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2023: Direct Link

Candidates can download the admit card from the direct link given below

IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2023 Direct Link to Download Admit Card PDF

How to download the IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2023 ?

Here are the steps to download the admit card for the IFSCA Grade A recruitment examination:

Go to the IFSCA's official website at www.ifsca.gov.in. Click on the IFSCA Grade A Admit Card 2023 button located on the side. This will take you to a new page where you will see a link that says 'Click here to download IFSCA Grade A Admit Card.' Click on the link to go to a new page where you need to enter your registration number and date of birth or password, which you received during online registration. Enter the captcha image and log in. Once logged in, you can download your IFSCA Grade A Call Letter 2023. Remember to take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Also Visit: Latest Government Jobs News & Notification

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website and must carry it along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination center. They must also follow all the COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols issued by the government. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the instructions mentioned on the admit card before appearing for the examination.