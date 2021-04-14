IGCAR Recruitment 2021 for 300+ Stipendiary Trainee, Work Assistant & Other Posts: Apply @igcar.gov.in, Exam Across India

IGCAR Recruitment 2021 Notification: Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Stipendiary Trainee, Work Assistant, Stenographer, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Security Guard, Canteen Assistant, Technician Scientific Officer and Technical Officer on its website - igcar.gov.in.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through official website from 15 April on official website. The last date for IGCAR Registration is 14 May 2021. Candidates can check more details on IGCAR Recruitment such as qualification, age limit, salary, selection process through the notification link given below:

Notification Details

Notification Number - 02/2021

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 15 April 2021 at 10 AM

Last Date of Application - 14 May 2021

Interview (tentative dates) for Engineering Disciplines – 22 and 23 June 2019

IGCAR Vacancy Details

Stipendiary Trainee - 239 Posts

Technician B (Crane Operator) - 1 Post

Stenographer Grade 3 - 4 Posts

Upper Division Clerk - 8 Posts

Driver - 2 posts

Security Guard - 2 Posts

Work Assistant - 20 posts

Canteen Attendant - 15 posts

Scientific Officer - 4 posts

Technical Officer - 42 posts

Eligibility Criteria for IGCAR Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Stipendiary Trainee - Diploma in Engineering/B.Sc.

Technician B (Crane Operator) - SSC with Science and Maths

Stenographer Grade 3 - 10th with speed of 80 wpm in English and 30 wpm in Hindi

Upper Division Clerk - Graduate with 30 wpm in english

Driver - 10th passe, license, knowledge of motor mechanism and experience of 3 years

Security Guard - SSC Pass

Work Assistant - 10th pass

Canteen Attendant - 10th pass

Scientific Officer/E - Ph.D and 4 years of experience

Technical Officer/E- B.E/B.Tech with 9 years of experience

Scientific Officer/D - Ph.D

Technical Officer/C - M.Sc/BE/B.Tech/B.Sc

Age Limit:

Stipendiary Trainee - 18 to 24 years

Canteen Attendant/Technician - 18 to 25 years

Technical Offiicer C - 18 to 35 years

Other Officer - 18 to 40 years

UDC, Driver, Steno - 18 to 27 years

Selection Process for IGCAR Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of written exam/prelims exam/advance test/skill test/physical test.

How to Apply for IGCAR Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on officIal website - igcar.gov.in from 15 April to 14 May 2021.

IGCAR Recruitment Notification Download

IGCAR Recruitment Online Application Link



Application Fee: