IGCAR Recruitment 2021 for 300+ Stipendiary Trainee, Work Assistant & Other Posts: Apply @igcar.gov.in, Exam Across India
IGCAR is hiring 334 Stipendiary Trainee, Work Assistant, Stenographer, Upper Division Clerk, Security Guard, Canteen Assistant, Technician Scientific Officer and Technical Officer. Apply on igcar.gov.in.
IGCAR Recruitment 2021 Notification: Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Stipendiary Trainee, Work Assistant, Stenographer, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Security Guard, Canteen Assistant, Technician Scientific Officer and Technical Officer on its website - igcar.gov.in.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through official website from 15 April on official website. The last date for IGCAR Registration is 14 May 2021. Candidates can check more details on IGCAR Recruitment such as qualification, age limit, salary, selection process through the notification link given below:
Notification Details
Notification Number - 02/2021
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 15 April 2021 at 10 AM
- Last Date of Application - 14 May 2021
- Interview (tentative dates) for Engineering Disciplines – 22 and 23 June 2019
IGCAR Vacancy Details
- Stipendiary Trainee - 239 Posts
- Technician B (Crane Operator) - 1 Post
- Stenographer Grade 3 - 4 Posts
- Upper Division Clerk - 8 Posts
- Driver - 2 posts
- Security Guard - 2 Posts
- Work Assistant - 20 posts
- Canteen Attendant - 15 posts
- Scientific Officer - 4 posts
- Technical Officer - 42 posts
Eligibility Criteria for IGCAR Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Stipendiary Trainee - Diploma in Engineering/B.Sc.
- Technician B (Crane Operator) - SSC with Science and Maths
- Stenographer Grade 3 - 10th with speed of 80 wpm in English and 30 wpm in Hindi
- Upper Division Clerk - Graduate with 30 wpm in english
- Driver - 10th passe, license, knowledge of motor mechanism and experience of 3 years
- Security Guard - SSC Pass
- Work Assistant - 10th pass
- Canteen Attendant - 10th pass
- Scientific Officer/E - Ph.D and 4 years of experience
- Technical Officer/E- B.E/B.Tech with 9 years of experience
- Scientific Officer/D - Ph.D
- Technical Officer/C - M.Sc/BE/B.Tech/B.Sc
Age Limit:
- Stipendiary Trainee - 18 to 24 years
- Canteen Attendant/Technician - 18 to 25 years
- Technical Offiicer C - 18 to 35 years
- Other Officer - 18 to 40 years
- UDC, Driver, Steno - 18 to 27 years
Selection Process for IGCAR Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of written exam/prelims exam/advance test/skill test/physical test.
How to Apply for IGCAR Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on officIal website - igcar.gov.in from 15 April to 14 May 2021.
IGCAR Recruitment Notification Download
IGCAR Recruitment Online Application Link
Application Fee:
- Officer - Rs. 300/-
- ST Category 1 - Rs. 200/-
- Other Posts - Rs. 100/-