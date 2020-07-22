IGNOU Admission 2020 – Courses to apply for after 12th Class

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has commenced the registration for the UG level courses for the new academic year 2020. After the announcement of the (10+ 2) 12th class Board result, it is time for the aspirants to make a wise choice for pursuing their career. So, if you are interested to pursue IGNOU’s Open and Distance Learning (ODL) system of education through the Self Learning Material (SLM) take a list of top courses offered by IGNOU.

Aspirants should note that the last date to apply for the IGNOU course is 31st July 2020. Find out which course best suits your interest.

List of IGNOU Courses (UG Level)

Find out the list of top courses in the domain of Humanities, Commerce, and Science that are offered by the university at UG level:-

Top Courses for Humanities Aspirants

Here is a complete list of best courses offered in the domain Humanities the UG level aspirants:-

Bachelor of Arts

Bachelor of Social Work

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Hindi

Bachelor of Arts (Tourism Studies)

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) English

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) History,

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Sociology

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Economics

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Psychology

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Political Science

Bachelor of Science (Honours) Anthropology

Bachelor of Library and Information Sciences

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Public Administration

Bachelor of Arts (Vocational Studies) Tourism Management

Top Courses for Commerce Aspirants

Here is the list of top courses for the commerce aspirants for which they can apply in the new academic session:-

Bachelor of Commerce

Bachelor of Commerce (Accountancy and Finance)

Bachelor of Commerce (Corporate Affairs and Administration)

Bachelor of Commerce (Financial and Cost Accounting)

Bachelor of Business Administration (Retailing)

Bachelor of Business Administration (Services Management)

Top Courses for Science Aspirants

Take a look at the list of top courses offered by IGNOU at undergraduate level for science aspirants:-

Bachelor of Science

Bachelor of Computer Applications

Bachelor of Science (Hospitality and Hotel Administration)

