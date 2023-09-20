IHBL Recruitment 2023 for Manager and Other Posts

IHBL Recruitment 2023: : IHB Limited (IHB) announced vacancies for Manager, Deputy Manager, Engineer, Senior Engineer and other posts Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Selection Process, Salary and Other Details Here.

IHBL Executive Recruitment 2023: IHB Limited (IHB), a joint venture company formed by Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum, has released a recruitment notification on its official website ihbl.in. IHBL has announced vacancies for Manager, Deputy Manager, Engineer, Senior Engineer and other posts. The online application process for the posts has started. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment till 26 September 2023.

You can learn all the details of the IHBL Executive Recruitment 2023 notification like eligibility, vacancy, salary etc. in this article.

IHBL Executive Recruitment 2023 Notification: Highlights

You can check all the information about IHBL Executive Recruitment 2023 in the table below.

Company Name IHB Limited (IHB) Name of posts Manager, Deputy Manager, Engineer, Senior Engineer and Officer Number of vacancies 113 Date of online application 06 September 2023 Last date for online application 26 September 2023 IHBL Official Website https://www.ihbl.in/ IHBL Executive Notification 2023 PDF Download IHBL Executive Online Application Link Click

IHBL Executive Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2023

Educational Qualification: The candidate applying should have AICTE-approved/ approved qualification. UGC-recognized University/Institute Educational Qualification: C.A./CMA/MBA/B.E/B.Tech./B.Sc. (Engineering) with minimum 60% marks in the concerned subject from a deemed university.

Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 42 years. Check the recruitment notification for more details about the age limit.

Experience for IHBL Recruitment 2023

Candidates must have relevant work experience to be eligible for these posts.

post Relevant work experience manager 10 years Deputy Manager 7 years Senior Engineer 5 years engineer 3 years Officer 3 years

IHBL Selection Process 2023

The selection of candidates for 113 Manager, Deputy Manager, Engineer, Senior Engineer and Officer posts will be done on the basis of the following steps.

Screening based on relevant experience

Personal Interview (PI)

IHBL Salary 2023

post Annual CTC (in Rs lakh) manager 15 Deputy Manager 11 Senior Engineer 09 Engineer/Officer 07

How to Apply for IHBL Executive Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the IHBL official website https://www.ihbl.in/.