IHBL Recruitment 2023 for Manager and Other Posts

IHBL Executive Recruitment 2023: IHB Limited (IHB), a joint venture company formed by Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum, has released a recruitment notification on its official website ihbl.in. IHBL has announced vacancies for Manager, Deputy Manager, Engineer, Senior Engineer and other posts. The online application process for the posts has started. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment till 26 September 2023.
You can learn all the details of the IHBL Executive Recruitment 2023 notification like eligibility, vacancy, salary etc. in this article.
IHBL Executive Recruitment 2023 Notification: Highlights
You can check all the information about IHBL Executive Recruitment 2023 in the table below.
|
Company Name
|
IHB Limited (IHB)
|
Name of posts
|
Manager, Deputy Manager, Engineer, Senior Engineer and Officer
|
Number of vacancies
|
113
|
Date of online application
|
06 September 2023
|
Last date for online application
|
26 September 2023
|
IHBL Official Website
|
https://www.ihbl.in/
|
IHBL Executive Notification 2023 PDF
|
IHBL Executive Online Application Link
IHBL Executive Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2023
Educational Qualification: The candidate applying should have AICTE-approved/ approved qualification. UGC-recognized University/Institute Educational Qualification: C.A./CMA/MBA/B.E/B.Tech./B.Sc. (Engineering) with minimum 60% marks in the concerned subject from a deemed university.
Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 42 years. Check the recruitment notification for more details about the age limit.
Experience for IHBL Recruitment 2023
Candidates must have relevant work experience to be eligible for these posts.
|
post
|
Relevant work experience
|
manager
|
10 years
|
Deputy Manager
|
7 years
|
Senior Engineer
|
5 years
|
engineer
|
3 years
|
Officer
|
3 years
IHBL Selection Process 2023
The selection of candidates for 113 Manager, Deputy Manager, Engineer, Senior Engineer and Officer posts will be done on the basis of the following steps.
- Screening based on relevant experience
- Personal Interview (PI)
IHBL Salary 2023
|
post
|
Annual CTC (in Rs lakh)
|
manager
|
15
|
Deputy Manager
|
11
|
Senior Engineer
|
09
|
Engineer/Officer
|
07
How to Apply for IHBL Executive Recruitment 2023?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the IHBL official website https://www.ihbl.in/.