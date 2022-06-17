IFFCO AGT Admit Card 2022 (Out) @agt.iffco.in: Download Here

IFFCO AGT Admit Card 2022 has been released by Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited. Candidates can download from here.

IFFCO AGT Admit Card 2022: Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO ) has released the admit card for Centre Based Online Test for the post of Agriculture Graduate Trainee (AGT). Short-listed candidates for appearing in the centre-based online test can only download their admit card by clicking on Download Admit Card to know the details about the online test, from the official website i.e. agt.iffco.in. They can also click on IIFCO AGT Admit Card Link given below:

IFFCO AGT Final Phase Centre-Based online Test for short-listed candidates is scheduled to be held on 25 June 2022 (Saturday).

How to Download IFFCO AGT Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of IFFCO AGT - agt.iffco.in Click on 'Download Admit Card' It will redirect you to a new page where you need to enter your login ID Download IFFCO AGT Final Admit Card

The candidates short-listed based on the performance in the Preliminary On-line Test, are called for Final On-Line Test in the controlled environment at the designated Centres at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow, Nagpur, Bangalore, Guwahati, Patna, Raipur, Surat ,Varanasi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Pune, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Cochin, Jodhpur, Jammu, Shimla, Bhopal, Jabalpur.

The candidates who will be short-listed on the basis of their performance in Final Online Test will be called for personal interview.

Candidates short-listed after personal Interview will be medically examined as per IFFCO’s medical standards before final selection.