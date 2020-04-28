IIT Gandhinagar Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for Post Doctoral Fellow Post @iitgn.ac.in

IIT Gandhinagar Recruitment 2020: Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IIT Gandhinagar) has invited the applications for post of Post Doctoral Fellow (PDF) for carrying out intensive research in Department of Mechanical Engineering Fluid Dynamics Group. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online to IIT Gandhinagar Post Doctoral Post on or before 31 May 2020. Earlier, the last date of application was 20 March 2020.

Important Dates for IIT Gandhinagar Recruitment 2020 Post Doctoral Fellow (PDF) Post Jobs Notification:

Last date to submit online application: 31 May 2020

Announcement of Shortlisted candidates on website - to be announced soon

Telephonic Interview - to be announced soon

On campus/ Skype Interview - to be announced soon

Announcement of selected candidates - to be announced soon

Date of Joining - to be announced soon

Vacancy Details for IIT Gandhinagar Recruitment 2020 Post Doctoral Fellow (PDF) Post Jobs Notification

Post Doctoral Fellow (PDF)

Eligibility Criteria for IIT Gandhinagar Recruitment 2020 Post Doctoral Fellow (PDF) Post Jobs Notification

Educational Qualification

Ph.D in Mechanical /Chemical Engineering. Candidates who are have submitted there thesis or are about to submit may also apply.

Consolidated Monthly Pay for IIT Gandhinagar Recruitment 2020 Post Doctoral Fellow (PDF) Post Jobs Notification:

Rs. 40,000/-

Selection Process for IIT Gandhinagar Recruitment 2020 Post Doctoral Fellow (PDF) Jobs

The selection will be done on the basis interview and shortlisted candidates will be intimated well in advance the date and time of the interview.

How to Apply for IIT Gandhinagar Recruitment 2020 for Post Doctoral Fellow (PDF) Post Jobs ?



Interested candidates can scan fill the google form (link given below). The last date to fill the form is 31 May 2020.

IIT Gandhinagar Recruitment 2020 Notification for Post Doctoral Fellow (PDF) Post



IIT Gandhinagar Post Doctoral Fellow Online Application