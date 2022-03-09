IIT ISM Dhanbad Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 24 Junior Superintendent Posts @iitism.ac.in, Download PDF

IIT ISM has invited online application for the Junior Superintendent post on its official website. Check IIT ISM recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IIT ISM Dhanbad Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad has released job notification in Employment News 5 - 11 March 2022 for 24 Posts of Junior Superintendent (Admin)/(Accounts).

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online by visiting the official website of Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad on or before 31st March, 2022.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Degree in any discipline from a recognized university with at least 55% marks in qualifying degree with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for IIT ISM Dhanbad Recruitment 2022.

Notification Details for IIT ISM Dhanbad Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

No. 411002/9/2021-NFR

Important Dates for IIT ISM Dhanbad Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 31st March 2022.

Vacancy Details for IIT ISM Dhanbad Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Junior Superintendent (Admin): 18

Junior Superintendent (Accounts): 08



Eligibility Criteria for IIT ISM Dhanbad Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Junior Superintendent (Admin): i) Bachelors’ Degree in any discipline from a recognized university with at least 55% marks in qualifying degree.

ii) 04 years’ experience as Sr. Assistant or equivalent in the Pay Level- 5 (Pre-revised Pay Band-1 Grade Pay of Rs. 2800/-) OR 06 years’ relevant experience in the Pay Level – 3 (Pre-revised Pay Band – 1 Grade Pay: Rs. 2000/-) or above in Central Govt./ State Govt. / Autonomous Bodies / Public Sector Undertakings.

iii) Proficiency in the use of variety of computer office applications, M.S Word, Excel, Power-point or equivalent is a must.

Junior Superintendent (Accounts): Master’s Degree in Commerce with 55% marks and 3 year of relevant Experiences in Govt./Semi Govt. /Central Autonomous Bodies in the field of Accounting, Auditing Annual Account, Finance, Budgeting etc. OR CA/ICWA/ICSI and 3 year of relevant experience in Govt. Semi Govt./Central Autonomous Bodies in the field of Accounting, Auditing, Annual Account, Finance Budgeting etc. OR

Degree (10+2+3) pattern) or equivalent in Commerce with 55% marks and Intermediate CA /ICWA / CS and knowledge of Accounting Software along with 3 years of experience in Internal

Audits/Audit works, Final Accounts, Finance, Budgeting etc. OR Degree (10+2+3) pattern) or equivalent in Commerce with 55% marks with knowledge of Accounting Software and 5 years’ experience in Govt./Semi Govt./Central autonomous bodies in the field of Accounting, Auditing, Annual Account Finance, Budgeting etc

How to Apply for IIT ISM Dhanbad Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested candidates can apply online latest by 31st March 2022 by using the Non Faculty Recruitment module available on the link

https://nfr.iitism.ac.in/index.php/recruitment/User_login.