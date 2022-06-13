IITM Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Research Associate and Others@tropmet.res.in, Check Eligibility

IITM has invited online application for the 35 Research Associate and Others on its official website. Check IITM recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IITM Pune Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune is an autonomous research organization under Ministry of Earth Sciences has invited online application for Research Associateships and Research Felloships in the Employment News (11-17 June) 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 27 June 2022.

Notification Details for IITM Pune Recruitment 2022 :

(Advertisement No. PER/02/2022)



Important Dates for IITM Pune Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 27 June 2022

Vacancy Details for IITM Pune Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

IITM Research Associates-15

IITM Research Fellows-20

Eligibility Criteria for IITM Pune Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

IITM Research Associates-A Doctorate degree from a recognized University in Meteorology/ Atmospheric Sciences/ Oceanography/ Physics/ Applied Physics/ Geophysics / Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics/ Statistics/ Chemistry/ Mechanical Engineering/ Aerospace Engineering/ Geology/ Earth Sciences/ Computer Science/ Computer Applications or equivalent subjects and having at least one research paper in Science Citation Index (SCI) journal in the relevant field.

IITM Research Fellows-Post Graduate degree in Physical Sciences [includes Physics, Applied Physics,

Atmospheric Sciences, Meteorology, Oceanography, Climate Science, Geophysics with Meteorology as one of the subject/ Environmental Sciences/ Electronics or equivalent subjects] / Chemical Sciences [includes Chemistry/ Physical Chemistry/ Inorganic Chemistry/ Organic Chemistry or equivalent subjects]/ Mathematical Sciences [includes Mathematics/ Applied

Mathematics/ statistics or equivalent subjects] with at least 55% marks for General and OBC Category (50% for SC, ST and Physically Handicapped Category).

Check the notification link for details of the number of posts and educational qualification.

IITM Pune Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for IITM Pune Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online along with their CV online through

http://www.tropmet.res.in/Careers on or before 27 June 2022.