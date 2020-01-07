9 Items For Winter 2020 To Keep You Warm in This Season

If you are one of those who love winters, then these products for winter 2020 will be your absolute favorite. The important part is that you must be prepared. There are some basic items to keep you warm and healthy this season.

When you are in college, it becomes difficult to imagine things which you will need for winter. From warmers to heaters, it will be better if you start choosing your options early. Being a college student, don’t let winter come in the way of you having adventures on the cold days.

Keep yourself cozy and warm with these 9 winter items on cold gloomy days and make sure that each day counts.

The heating bag will give you absolute pleasure and warmth on the cold days. The bag runs on electricity and doesn’t require any form of heating on gas or heaters. Keep your hand warms with the pocket available in the heating bag or place it inside your quilt and experience a comfortable warm sleep. The portal heating bag will be a boon for this season. Carry it with you and be warm and cozy anywhere.

Features:

The heater works on electricity

Keep it under quilt or blanket for the getting warmth

No difficulty of warming it from water or the gas

Beneficial to use on acute cold days

Material- The electric hot pouch is filled and sealed with special gel.

Color- There are multi-color available. Select from various designs

Benefits- This item will become handy especially on deadly cold days. You can also it as a pain reliever by placing it on a certain body part

Point To Note- You must be careful while using an electric heating bag. Avoid using it for longer hours.

Your skin requires your special attention on the cold days. This combo consists of body lotion, face mask and face wash. Dry skin in winters can cause a lot more damage than you can imagine. Winter doesn’t mean that your skin has to be dull and dry. Take care of it in this season with Thyme organic winter essential combo and shine bright as always.

Ingredients- The products used in the combo are chemical-free and organic.

Content- The package has three products: Face wash to control dryness, body lotion to nourish and hydrate your skin and charcoal clay mask/pack to give you a healthier skin

Benefits- It is important that apart from keeping yourself warm in winters, you must take care of your skin as well. Use this essential combo for the nourished and healthier-looking skin

Point To Note- Make sure that you go through the instructions before using this package to avoid any forms of side effects.

The gloves are a must in the winter season. Apart from being stylish, they keep your hands warm and comfortable. This piece of knitted hand gloves will be your best purchase for the winter season. You can wear it with your dresses, overcoats as well as the sweater and it will work with all forms of style. Look stylish and enjoy the absolute comfort with these pretty pairs of gloves for winter 2020.

Features-

The set of the woolen glove will keep your hands warm and comfortable

The gloves can be stretched as per your size

The set will be smooth on your skin

The package will contain a pair of gloves

Material- Enjoy woolen material gloves this winter season

Color- The available color is blue

Benefits- You can travel freely or stay at your home comfortably without making your hands freeze. Buy this pair of the glove to feel the absolute warmth

Point To Note- Make sure of the size of your hand and the gloves and that it will fit you well.

You will certainly understand the pain of luggage if you are a college-going student living alone. And its always double in winters. But this microfibre comforter will solve your problem and also give you warmth for the ultimate goodnight sleep. The light in weight comforter will be portable and can be adjusted easily once summer arrives. Say bye to heavy quilts with this lightweight comforter.

Features-

The comforter is soft, lightweight and cozy

Unlike quilt, it does;t feel heavy

The machine stitches pattern gives the durability to the comforter

Easily portable. You can carry it as per your convenience

Material- The comforter is of microfibre material which is light in weight but equally warm. It also has hypoallergenic filling to protect against allergens

Color- The available colors are: aqua blue and olive green, olive green and cherry yellow, ruby red and aqua blue, peach pink and cherry yellow, ruby red and peach pink, sea green and indigo blue, vivid pink and majestic purple

Dimensions- 230 cm x 150 cm

Benefits- Enjoy this lightweight comforter in winters and feel the same warmth as the quilt.

Point To Note- Make sure that the material is well maintained and pack it carefully once not in use.

The electric kettle will be your most favorite item for winter 2020. This portable item will give you the comfort of warm water or tea or mild anytime you want. If you constantly suffer from a sore throat or have health issues in winters, then buying this kettle will be best for you. Have multiple cups of coffee or tea in a short time and save some time from heating it up on gas.

Features-

The food graded stainless steel material will give you hygienic and safe kettle

The kettle is safe and durable and has the capacity of heating multiple cups of tea and water

The ergonomic design of the kettle gives you a convenient way of holding this kettle

The minimal power requirement makes it a suitable item for use

Boil with 1500 watt of power

Power Requirement- 230V-50HZ

Capacity- The kettle has the capacity to hold 1.83 liter of water

Design- The kettle is designed in a way which gives you a perfect handle grip along with the compact base for cord storage and base which is rotatory 360 degree

Warranty- 2-year warranty

Benefits- Enjoy this item by getting a warm drink at any point of day or time. The portable kettle is fit for picnics or outings on the warm days

Point To Note- Make sure to clean the kettle from time to time.

Your fashion game must be up to the mark in this winter season. Buy this woven beanie for women to keep themselves warm and comfortable. Match this beautiful piece with your attire and have a long walk without worrying about the cold breeze. The comfortable piece will keep you safe from the wind. The easily maintained beanie will be the best purchase.

Features-

The beanie material is anti-allergic

Perfectly suitable for adults, it will be fit well and suit all your outfits

Easily maintained

The beanie will give you a great winter look

Benefits- Keep yourself warm with this woven beanie and look stylish with any outfit

Point To Note- Make sure to wash beanie by hand and only use a mild detergent.

The room heaters are a must for the cold season. Nothing is worse than wrapping yourself up in all the clothes and still feeling cold. Bajaj has this 2800 watt room heater which will solve all your problems. Put this heater and adjust the temperature as per your convenience and suitability. Turn it off once the room is warm enough. Having this item will be a blessing on cold days.

Features-

The heater comes with 2 heat settings of 400 watts/800 watts

It doesn’t produce any form of noise

The availability of safety tip-over switch against the tilting

Thermal fuse

Power- Consumes 800 watts

Benefits- Keep yourself warm on acute cold days with this heater. Portable item can be carried across rooms

Point To Note- Make sure to turn it off once the room is warm enough.

If winters mean dry skin for you, then body lotion by Nivea must be on your purchased list. It nourishes your skin and protects it from getting dry in cold wind. Apply it after a bath or once in a day and you will good to go. Carry it in your purse and be ready with Nivea body lotion for any casual outings with your friends.

Features:

It gives your dry skin intensive care and makes it smooth and soft

Protects from having skin damages due to cold wind

Gives you a long-lasting softness

Carry it to your classes for any unplanned outings

Benefits- The body lotion by Nivea will give you soft and nourished skin. You will for sure love the healthy-looking skin on the cold days

Point To Note- Go through the instructions carefully and make sure that the lotion is suitable to apply.

Bathing on winter mornings is enough to send a chill down your spine. But with this 1500 watt immersion rod, it will not be such a daring activity anymore. Immerse the rod in the water and leave it for 10-15 min. Enjoy your bath in absolute warm water at any time of the day. You can also easily carry this rod anywhere as per your own convenience.

Material- The inner heating element is copper and outer body material is bakelite

Dimensions- 30.5 cms x9 cms x 9cms

Wattage- 1500 watts

Benefits- You can carry this rod in any place with the availability of the electricity. Enjoy hot baths anytime.

Point To Note- Be careful while using it and avoid electric shocks.

These 9 items to use in winter 2019 must be on your shopping list. Enjoy this winter by making sure that they are comfortable and warm with the help of these products.

