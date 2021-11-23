Term 1 CBSE 12th Sociology board exam 2021-22 is scheduled for 1st December (as per CBSE Date Sheet 2021-22). Here we have published important MCQs from CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper. It is based on the revised CBSE Syllabus of Class 12 Sociology subject and all the questions published in this paper are important. Students preparing for Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Sociology board exam 2021-22 are advised to learn these questions and answers. Students are also advised to attempt CBSE Sample Paper.
Answers of all the questions are given at the end of this article.
For more details on questions & answers, you can also refer to latest CBSE Sample Paper & Syllabus from the link given below
- 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th - Revised & Reduced CBSE Syllabus Term 1 & 2 (Combined): Science, Commerce, Arts!
- CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2021-22 For Term 1 Board Exam Released With CBSE Marking Scheme 2021-22!
Important MCQs for Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Sociology Board Exam 2021-22 From CBSE Sample Paper (Based On Revised CBSE Syllabus):
Question 1. There is a close relationship between disability and poverty. Identify the option that
does not hold true in this context.
(a) Malnutrition
(b) Frequent childbirth
(c) Inadequate immunisation
(d) High socio-economic status
Question 2. Which of the following does not lead to population explosion?
(a) Low level of economic development can lead to population explosion.
(b) It happens due to high birth rate and low death rate.
(c) It takes longer for society to alter reproductive behaviour.
(d) Reduced fertility rate
CBSE OMR Sheet & Important Instructions: CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-22
Question 3. India’s population is projected to increase from 1.2 billion today to an estimated
1.6 billion by 2050. This happens due toa) Population momentum
b) Population explosion
c) Population policy
d) National Health Policy
Question 4. Ageing population impliesa) Low dependency ratio
b) High dependency ratio
c) Window of economic opportunity
d) High death rate
Question 5. Which of the following factors is not responsible for the caste system to become
invisible for the upper caste, urban middle and upper classes in the contemporary
period?
a) Subsidised public education
b) Expansion of state sector jobs after independence
c) opportunities offered by rapid development
d) no inherited educational or economic capital
Question 6. The newly married couple stays with the groom’s parents. Which form of family is
this?
a) Patrilocal
b) Neolocal
c) Matrilocal
d) Avunculocal
Question 7. Unlike the death rate, does not register a sharp fall because it is a socio-cultural phenomenon.
a) Birth rate
b) Maternal mortality rate
c) Life expectancy
d) Dependency ratio
Question 8. Demographic data are not important for which of the following?
a) planning and implementation of state policies
b) economic development
c) general public welfare
d) Preventing disintegration of joint families
Question 9. The rate of natural increase is the difference betweena) Birth rate and maternal mortality rate
b) Maternal mortality rate and life expectancy
c) Dependency ratio and death rate
d) Birth rate and death rate
Question 10. Caste system imposes rules. Which of the following is incorrect in this context?
a) Caste groups are endogamous.
b) Caste is hierarchical system.
c) Occupational choices are open.
d) There are restrictions on food sharing.
Question 11. How did the British try to understand the complexity of caste system?
a) Interview
b) Survey
c) Participant Observation
d) Interview and Participant Observation
Question 12. Two broad sets of issues have been most important in giving rise to tribal
movements- control over vital economic resources and .
a) issues relating to matters of ethnic-cultural identity
b) globalisation
c) colonialism
d) secularisation
Question 13. It was in the and spheres that caste has proved strongest.
a) economic and technical
b) religious and technical
c) cultural and educational
d) cultural and domestic
Question 14. Just like caste in India, race in South Africa stratifies society into a hierarchy. This
system is called .
a) Casteism
b) Apartheid
c) Tribalism
d) Untouchability
Question 15. The service and artisanal castes who occupied the lower rungs of the caste
hierarchy are referred to asa) Dalit
b) Scheduled Tribes
c) Bohras
d) OBCs
Question 16. is often grounded in stereotypes.
a) inclusion
b) Prejudice
c) Reservation
d) Accommodation
Question 17. People do not face discrimination and exclusion on the basis ofa) Caste
b) Class
c) Gender
d) Family system
Question 18. Cultural diversity can present tough challenges. Which of the following is not a reason for the same?
a) It can arouse intense passions.
b) It can often mobilise large numbers of people.
c) Cultural identities are not significant.
d) Cultural differences are accompanied by economic and social inequalities.
Question 19. is the most recent significant initiative of the civil society which
makes the state accountable to the nation and its people.
a) MGNREGA
b) BETI BACHAO BETI PADHAO
c) RTI
d) NATIONAL HEALTH POLICY
Question 20. Language coupled with and have provided the most
powerful instrument for the formation of ethno-national identity in India.
a) region, religion
b) regional, tribal identity
c) Religion, class
d) Class, gender
Question 21. To be effective, the ideas of inclusive nationalism had to be built into the
a) Constitution
b) Parliament
c) Supreme Court
d) Legislature
Question 22. What criterion is used to define minority in the sociological sense?
a) Privilege
b) Only numerical distinction
c) Solidarity due to experience of disadvantage
d) Individualism
Question 23. states often limit or abolish civil liberties.
a) Authoritarian
b) Democratic
c) Civil Society
d) Libertarian
Question 24. Stree Purush Tulana, was written as a protest against the double standards of a
male dominated society. The author of this book wasa) Tarabai Shinde
b) Savitri Phule
c) Annie Beasant
d) Anita Ghai
Question 25. Scholars have shown that the inequalities between men and women are
rather than .
a) Natural, Social
b) Social, Natural
c) Desirable, undesirable
d) Economic, racial
Question 26. Low child sex ratio cannot be attributed to which of the following factorsa) Illiteracy
b) Socio-cultural beliefs
c) Economic condition
d) Preference for girl child
Question 27. The city offers anonymity which is an important reason for rural to urban migration.
Who enjoys this anonymity?
I. poorer sections of the socially dominant rural groups
II. Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes
III. Women
IV. Children
a) I and II
b) II and III
c) I and IV
d) I and III
Question 28. Caste system can be understood as the combination of two sets of principlesa) Wholism-hierarchy and difference and separation
b) Segmental division and hereditary occupation
c) Exogamy and endogamy
d) Purity and Pollution
Question 29. process involving our significant others, is important in
developing a sense of community identity.
a) Socialisation
b) Secularisation
c) Globalisation
d) Marketisation
Question 30. Assertion: The emergence of sociology and its successful establishment as an
academic discipline owed a lot to demography.
Reasoning: This happened due to the rise of nation-states and the emergence of
the modern science of statistics.
a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.
b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.
c) Both A and R are false.
d) A is false and R is true.
Question 31. When the growth rate is 0, the population is said to have reacheda) Replacement level
b) Negative growth
c) Positive growth
d) High birth rate
Question 32. Which of the demographic indicators are not used to calculate total fertility rate?
a) Number of live births in the reproductive age group
b) Age specific fertility rate
c) Sex ratio
d) Number of women in the child-bearing age group
Question 33. Kerala is beginning to acquire an age structure like that of the developed countries.
Which of the following is true in this context?
a) High birth rate and high death rate
b) Low birth rate and low death rate
c) High birth rate and low death rate
d) Low birth rate and high death rate
Question 34. A state like Tripura had the tribal share of its population halved within a single
decade, reducing them to a minority. Which of the following explains the given
statement?
a) heavy in-migration of non-tribals
b) accommodation of tribal identity
c) climate change
d) community-based forms of collective ownership
Question 35. Assertion: Sanskritisation usually accompanies or follows a rise in the economic
status of the caste attempting it.
Reason: Adopting the ritual, domestic and social practices of a caste (or castes)
of higher status raises the social status of the members of middle or lower castes.
a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.
b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.
c) Both A and R are false.
d) A is true and R is false.
Question 36. Among the Khasis, the family isa) Patrilocal
b) Matrilocal
c) Avunculocal
d) neolocal
Question 37. Which of the statements is not true for the Khasi tribes?
a) Khasi matriliny generates intense role conflict for men.
b) Women possess only token authority in Khasi society.
c) Men are more adversely affected than the women by the role conflict among
Khasis.
d) The system is weighted in favour of male matri-kin rather than male patri-kin.
Question 38. Which of the following is not true about the intervention of the colonial state and its impact on the institution of caste?
a) land revenue settlements and related arrangements and laws gave legal
recognition to the customary (caste-based) rights of the upper castes.
b) Large scale irrigation schemes like the ones in the Punjab were accompanied
by efforts to settle populations there, and these also had a caste dimension.
c) Colonial state did not work for the welfare of the downtrodden.
d) Direct attempt to count caste and to officially record caste status changed the
institution itself.
Question 39. Soviet Union explicitly recognised that the peoples it governed were of different
‘nations’; the population of ‘non-resident’ Jamaicans exceeds that of ‘resident’
Jamaicans; Jewish Americans may be citizens of Israel as well as the USA; which
of the following do the given examples signify?
a) Nations are easy to define and hard to describe.
b) States are difficult to define.
c) Nations are easy to describe and hard to define.
d) states cannot be described.
Question 40. Assertion: Most states feared that the recognition of cultural diversity would lead
to social fragmentation and prevent the creation of a harmonious society.
Reason: Accommodating these differences is not challenging.
a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.
b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.
c) A is true and R is false.
d) A is false and R is true.
Question 41. Parsis or Sikhs are examples of anomalous minority groups because of which of
the following reasons?
a) They are religious minorities and economically well-off.
b) They are not politically vulnerable.
c) They do not need any special protection because of their demographic
dominance.
d) They do not face any risk from majority community.
Question 42. Which of the following factors is not responsible for generating plurality of groups?
a) Large-scale migration
a) Modern capitalism
b) Colonialism
d) Assimilation and integration
Question 43. Choose the incorrect statement about communalism.
a) Communalism is about politics not about religion.
b) It cultivates an aggressive political identity.
c) It is a recurrent source of tension and violence.
d) A communalist is always a devout person.
Question 44. Assertion: Ritually highest caste – the Brahmins were subordinated to the secular
power of kings and rulers belonging to the Kshatriya castes.
Reason: In strict scriptural terms, Brahmins were not supposed to amass wealth.
a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.
b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.
c) Both A and R are false.
d) A is true and R is false.
Question 45. Prolonged experience of discriminatory or insulting behaviour often produces a
reaction on the part of the excluded who then stop trying for inclusion. In this
context choose the incorrect statement.
a) Dalits may build their own temple
b) convert to another religion
c) social exclusion is voluntary
d) they may no longer desire to be included in the Hindu temple or religious events
Question 46. The Independence of India in 1947 should have made life easier for adivasis but
this was not the case. This is because ofa) Internal colonialism
b) British rule
c) Incompetency of tribal groups
d) Lack of unity among tribal groups
Question 47. State action alone cannot ensure social change for the Dalits. There are many
other ways to bring about social change. Which of the following is not the correct
option in this context?
a) Political organisation
b) contributions to literature
c) people’s movements
d) Legislations only
Question 48. A South American proverb says – “If hard labour were really such a good thing,
the rich would keep it all for themselves!” What does this proverb imply?
a) Presence of social inclusion
b) Presence of equality
c) Presence of social stratification
d) Presence of homogeneity
Read the given image and answer the questions 49, 50 and 51.
[[[[Image]]]
(The Demographic Structure of the Indian Society pg. 24)
Question 49. When does the bottom of a population pyramid become narrow?
a) Increase in birth rate
b) decrease in birth rate
c) High life expectancy
d) High fertility rate
Question 50. Which kind of society is depicted in this pyramid?
a) Developing
b) Developed
c) Underdeveloped
d) Primitive
Question 51. This pyramid does not indicate which of the following?
a) Demographic dividend
b) Low dependency ratio
c) Relatively low death rate
d) High birth rate
(For Visually Impaired candidates)
Read the following passage and answer the questions 49, 50 and 51.
Several factors may be held responsible for the decline in the child sex ratio,
including severe neglect of girl babies in infancy, leading to higher death rates;
sex-specific abortions that prevent girl babies from being born; and female
infanticide (or the killing of girl babies due to religious or cultural beliefs). Each of
these reasons point to a serious social problem, and there is some evidence that
all of these have been at work in India. Practices of female infanticide have been
known to exist in many regions, while increasing importance is being attached to
modern medical techniques by which the sex of the baby can be determined in the
very early stages of pregnancy. The availability of the sonogram (an x-ray like
diagnostic device based on ultra-sound technology), originally developed to
identify genetic or other disorders in the foetus, are used to identify and selectively
abort female foetuses. The regional pattern of low child sex ratios seems to support
this argument. It is striking that the lowest child sex ratios are found in the most
prosperous regions of India.
(The Demographic Structure of the Indian Society pg. 31)
Question 49. The problem of sex-selective abortion is not due to which of the followinga) Poverty
b) Preference for male child
c) Dowry payments
d) Cost of education
Question 50. In the long run, the solution to the problem of sex-selective abortion lies in .
a) Stricter laws only
b) Severe punishment
c) Abstaining from having children
d) Change in social attitudes
Question 51. Which of the following is not a reason for son preference?
a) Old age insurance
b) Carrying ahead family line
c) Economic security
d) Increasing number of nuclear families
Read the following passage and answer the questions 52, 53 and 54.
The present study…deals with a Muslim biradri (community) called the Multani
Lohars. ... Karkhanedar is a vernacular term used for a person engaged in the
business of manufacturing of which he is generally the owner…The karkhanas
under study operate in domestic conditions and, therefore, have certain pervasive
effects on the life of the karkhanedars who work in them. …The following case
illustrates this. Mahmood, aged forty years, was living with his two younger
brothers, one of whom was married. He had three children and was the head of
the complex household. …All the three brothers were employed in various
karkhanas and factories as skilled workers. Mahmood successfully fabricated
replica of a motor part the import of which had been banned. This greatly
encouraged him to start his own karkhana…Later it was decided that two
karkhanas should be set up to manufacture the motor part. One was to be owned
by the two elder brothers, and the other by the youngest, provided he set up a
separate household. Rasheed set up an independent household, consisting of his
wife and unmarried children. Therefore, one complex household, comprising three
married brothers, gave birth to a simple household as a result of new
entrepreneurial opportunities. Excerpted from S.M. Akram Rizvi, ‘Kinship and
Industry among the Muslim Karkhanedars in Delhi’, in Imtiaz Ahmad, ed. Family,
Kinship and Marriage among Muslims in India, New Delhi, Manohar, 1976, pp. 27-
48
(Social Institutions: Continuity and Change; Box 3.2 pg. 57)
Question 52. The given case states that the family type isa) Matriarchal
b) Patriarchal
c) Matrilocal
d) Neolocal
Question 53. Along with family structures, which of the following has not undergone change?
a) Cultural ideas
b) Norms
c) Values
d) Hierarchical stratification in society
Question 54. As per the given passage, a complex household implies which of the following?
a) A household with more than one family
b) A household with no clear authority figure
c) A household with egalitarian decision making
d) A household with no married couples
Read the following passage and answer the questions 55, 56 and 57.
Strictly speaking, the ‘untouchable’ castes are outside the caste hierarchy – they
are considered to be so ‘impure’ that their mere touch severely pollutes members
of all other castes, bringing terrible punishment for the former and forcing the latter
to perform elaborate purification rituals. In fact, notions of ‘distance pollution’
existed in many regions of India (particularly in the south) such that even the mere
presence or the shadow of an ‘untouchable’ person is considered polluting.
(Patterns of Social Inequality and Exclusion, pg 91)
Question 55. Despite the limited literal meaning of the word, the institution of ‘untouchability’
refers not just to the avoidance or prohibition of physical contact but to a much
broader set of social sanctions. Which of the following is not such a sanction?
a) prohibition from sharing drinking water sources
b) participating in collective religious worship
c) wearing clean clothes
d) imposition of gestures of deference
Question 56. The names used to refer to untouchables are all almost alwaysa) derogatory
b) respectful
c) neutral
d) loaded with a positive charge
Question 57. As per the understanding of distance pollution from the given passage, which of
the following qualify as sources of distance pollution?
I. Mere presence
II. Shadow
III. Pollution associated with women during menstruation
V. Ceremonial pollution associated with death
a) I., II.
b) II., III.
c) III., IV.
d) I., IV
Read the following passage and answer the questions 58, 59 and 60.
Another set of complications is created by the tension between the Indian state’s
simultaneous commitment to secularism as well as the protection of minorities.
The protection of minorities requires that they be given special consideration in a
context where the normal working of the political system places them at a
disadvantage vis-à-vis the majority community. But providing such protection
immediately invites the accusation of favouritism or ‘appeasement’ of minorities.
Opponents argue that secularism of this sort is only an excuse to favour the
minorities in return for their votes or other kinds of support. Supporters argue that
without such special protection, secularism can turn into an excuse for imposing
the majority community’s values and norms on the minorities.
(The Challenges of Cultural Diversity, pg. 136)
Question 58. As per the given passage, which of the following is true for India?
a) It follows the western definition of secularism
b) It has nothing to do with the western definition of secularism
c) It uses the western meaning of secularism and also involves other
meanings
d) Religion is not at all associated with political power
Question 59. The complication mentioned in the passage is not due toa) difficulty created by the tension between the western sense of the state
maintaining a distance from all religions and the Indian sense of the state
giving equal respect to all religions
b) perceived need to protect the minorities
c) accusation of favouritism
d) authoritarian state
Question 60. Which of the following does not convey the meaning of secularisation?
a) progressive retreat of religion from public life
b) rise of science and rationality
c) conversion of religion to mandatory obligation as opposed to voluntary practice
d) decline in the influence of religion
Answers of all questions:
Question 1. There is a close relationship between disability and poverty. Identify the option
that does not hold true in this context.
d) High socio-economic status
Question 2. Which of the following does not lead to population explosion?
d) Reduced fertility rate
Question 3. India’s population is projected to increase from 1.2 billion today to an estimated 1.6 billion by 2050. This happens due to
a) Population momentum
Question 4. Ageing population implies
b)High dependency ratio
Question 5. Which of the following factors is not responsible for the caste system to become invisible for the upper caste, urban middle and upper classes in the contemporary period?
d) no inherited educational or economic capital
Question 6. The newly married couple stays with the groom’s parents. Which form of family is this?
a) Patrilocal
Question 7. Unlike the death rate, ________________ does not register a sharp fall
because it is a socio-cultural phenomenon.
a) Birth rate
Question 8. Demographic data are not important for which of the following?
d) Preventing disintegration of joint families
Question 9. The rate of natural increase is the difference between
d) Birth rate and death rate
Question 10. Caste system imposes rules. Which of the following is incorrect in this context?
c) Occupational choices are open.
Question 11. How did the British try to understand the complexity of the caste system?
b) Survey
Question 12. Two broad sets of issues have been most important in giving rise to tribal
movements- control over vital economic resources and _______________.
a) issues relating to matters of ethnic-cultural identity
Question 13. It was in the ________ and __________ spheres that caste has proved
strongest.
d) cultural and domestic
Question 14. Just like caste in India, race in South Africa stratifies society into a hierarchy.
This system is called ___________.
b) Apartheid
Question 15. The service and artisanal castes who occupied the lower rungs of the caste
hierarchy are referred to as
d) OBCs
Question 16. _______ is often grounded in stereotypes.
b) Prejudice
Question 17. People do not face discrimination and exclusion on the basis of
d) Family system
Question 18. Cultural diversity can present tough challenges. Which of the following is not a reason for the same?
c) Cultural identities are not significant
Question 19. ______________ is the most recent significant initiative of the civil society
which makes the state accountable to the nation and its people.-
c) RTI
Question 20. Language coupled with ___________and _____________ have provided the
most powerful instrument for the formation of ethno-national identity in India.
b) regional, tribal identity
Question 21. To be effective, the ideas of inclusive nationalism had to be built into the
____________.
a) Constitution
Question 22. What criterion is used to define minority in the sociological sense?
c) Solidarity due to experience of disadvantage
Question 23. ____________ states often limit or abolish civil liberties.
a) Authoritarian
Question 24. Stree Purush Tulana, was written as a protest against the double standards
of a male dominated society. The author of this book was
a) Tarabai Shinde
SECTION-B
Question 25. Scholars have shown that the inequalities between men and women are
_______ rather than__________.
b) Social, Natural
Question 26. Low child sex ratio cannot be attributed to which of the following factors
d) Preference for girl child
Question 27. The city offers anonymity which is an important reason for rural to urban
migration. Who enjoys this anonymity?
I. poorer sections of the socially dominant rural groups
II. Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes
III. Women
IV. Children
a) I and II
28. Caste system can be understood as the combination of two sets of principles
a) Wholism-hierarchy and difference and separation
Question 29. ________________ process involving our significant others, is important in
developing a sense of community identity.
a) Socialisation
Question 30. Assertion: The emergence of sociology and its successful establishment as
an academic discipline owed a lot to demography.
Reasoning: This happened due to the rise of nation-states and the emergence
of the modern science of statistics.
a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.
Question 31. When the growth rate is 0, the population is said to have reached
a) Replacement level
Question 32. Which of the demographic indicators are not used to calculate total fertility rate?
c) Sex ratio
Question 33. Kerala is beginning to acquire an age structure like that of the developed
countries. Which of the following is true in this context?
b) Low birth rate and low death rate
Question 34. A state like Tripura had the tribal share of its population halved within a single decade, reducing them to a minority. Which of the following explains the given statement?
a) heavy in-migration of non-tribals
Question 35. Assertion: Sanskritisation usually accompanies or follows a rise in the
economic status of the caste attempting it.
Reason: Adopting the ritual, domestic and social practices of a caste (or
castes) of higher status raises the social status of the members of middle or
lower castes.
a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.
Question 36. Among the Khasis, the family is
b) Matrilocal
Question 37. Which of the statements is not true for the Khasi tribes?
c) Men are more adversely affected than the women by the role conflict
among Khasis.
Question 38. Which of the following is not true about the intervention of the colonial state
and its impact on the institution of caste?
c) Colonial state did not work for the welfare of the downtrodden.
Question 39. Soviet Union explicitly recognised that the peoples it governed were of
different ‘nations’; the population of ‘non-resident’ Jamaicans exceeds that of
‘resident’ Jamaicans; Jewish Americans may be citizens of Israel as well as
the USA; which of the following do the given examples signify?.
c) Nations are easy to describe and hard to define.
Question 40. Assertion: Most states feared that the recognition of cultural diversity would
lead to social fragmentation and prevent the creation of a harmonious society.
Reason: Accommodating these differences is not challenging.
C ) A is true and R is false.
Question 41. Parsis or Sikhs are examples of anomalous minority groups because of which
of the following reasons?
a) They are religious minorities and economically well-off.
Question 42. Which of the following factors is not responsible for generating plurality of
groups?
d) Assimilation and integration
Question 43. Choose the incorrect statement about communalism.
d) A communalist is always a devout person.
Question 44. Assertion: Ritually highest caste – the Brahmins were subordinated to the
secular power of kings and rulers belonging to the Kshatriya castes.
Reason: In strict scriptural terms, Brahmins were not supposed to amass
wealth.
a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.
Question 45. Prolonged experience of discriminatory or insulting behaviour often produces
a reaction on the part of the excluded who then stop trying for inclusion. In this
context choose the incorrect statement.
c) social exclusion is voluntary.
Question 46.
The Independence of India in 1947 should have made life easier for adivasis
but this was not the case. This is because of
a) Internal colonialism
Question 47.
State action alone cannot ensure social change for the Dalits. There are many
other ways to bring about social change. Which of the following is not the
correct option in this context?
d) Legislations only
Question 48. A South American proverb says – “If hard labour were really such a good thing,
the rich would keep it all for themselves!” What does this proverb imply?
c) Presence of social stratification
SECTION-C
Read the given image and answer the questions 49, 50 and 51.
[[image]]
(The Demographic Structure of the Indian Society pg. 24)
Question 49. When does the bottom of a population pyramid become narrow?
b) decrease in birth rate
Question 50. Which kind of society is depicted in this pyramid?
b) Developed
Question 51. This pyramid does not indicate which of the following?
d) High birth rate
(For Visually Impaired candidates)
Read the following passage and answer the questions 49, 50 and 51.
Several factors may be held responsible for the decline in the child sex ratio,
including severe neglect of girl babies in infancy, leading to higher death rates;
sex-specific abortions that prevent girl babies from being born; and female
infanticide (or the killing of girl babies due to religious or cultural beliefs). Each
of these reasons point to a serious social problem, and there is some evidence
that all of these have been at work in India. Practices of female infanticide
have been known to exist in many regions, while increasing importance is
being attached to modern medical techniques by which the sex of the baby
can be determined in the very early stages of pregnancy. The availability of
the sonogram (an x-ray like diagnostic device based on ultra-sound
technology), originally developed to identify genetic or other disorders in the
foetus, are used to identify and selectively abort female foetuses. The regional
pattern of low child sex ratios seems to support this argument. It is striking that
the lowest child sex ratios are found in the most prosperous regions of India.
(The Demographic Structure of the Indian Society pg. 31)
The problem of sex-selective abortion is not due to which of the followingd) Cost of education
In the long run, the solution to the problem of sex-selective abortion lies in
______.
d) Change in social attitudes
Which of the following is not a reason for son preference?
d) Increasing number of nuclear families
Read the following passage and answer the questions 52, 53 and 54.
The present study…deals with a Muslim biradri (community) called the Multani
Lohars. ... Karkhanedar is a vernacular term used for a person engaged in the
business of manufacturing of which he is generally the owner…The karkhanas
under study operate in domestic conditions and, therefore, have certain
pervasive effects on the life of the karkhanedars who work in them. …The
following case illustrates this. Mahmood, aged forty years, was living with his
two younger brothers, one of whom was married. He had three children and
was the head of the complex household. …All the three brothers were
employed in various karkhanas and factories as skilled workers. Mahmood
successfully fabricated replica of a motor part the import of which had been
banned. This greatly encouraged him to start his own karkhana…Later it was
decided that two karkhanas should be set up to manufacture the motor part.
One was to be owned by the two elder brothers, and the other by the youngest,
provided he set up a separate household. Rasheed set up an independent
household, consisting of his wife and unmarried children. Therefore, one
complex household, comprising three married brothers, gave birth to a simple
household as a result of new entrepreneurial opportunities. Excerpted from
S.M. Akram Rizvi, ‘Kinship and Industry among the Muslim Karkhanedars in
Delhi’, in Imtiaz Ahmad, ed. Family, Kinship and Marriage among Muslims in
India, New Delhi, Manohar, 1976, pp. 27-48
(Social Institutions: Continuity and Change; Box 3.2 pg. 57)
Question 52. The given case states that the family type isb) Patriarchal
Question 53. Along with family structures, which of the following has not undergone
change?
d) Hierarchical stratification in society
Question 54. As per the given passage, a complex household implies which of the following?
a) A household with more than one family
Read the following passage and answer the questions 55, 56 and 57.
Strictly speaking, the ‘untouchable’ castes are outside the caste hierarchy –
they are considered to be so ‘impure’ that their mere touch severely pollutes
members of all other castes, bringing terrible punishment for the former and
forcing the latter to perform elaborate purification rituals. In fact, notions of
‘distance pollution’ existed in many regions of India (particularly in the south)
such that even the mere presence or the shadow of an ‘untouchable’ person
is considered polluting.
(Patterns of Social Inequality and Exclusion, pg. 91)
Question 55. Despite the limited literal meaning of the word, the institution of ‘untouchability’
refers not just to the avoidance or prohibition of physical contact but to a much
broader set of social sanctions. Which of the following is not such a sanction?
c) wearing clean clothes
Question 56. The names used to refer to untouchables are all almost always
a) derogatory
Question 57. As per the understanding of distance pollution from the given passage, which of the following qualify as sources of distance pollution?
I. Mere presence
II. Shadow
III. Pollution associated with women during menstruation
IV. Ceremonial pollution associated with death
a) I., II.
Read the following passage and answer the questions 58, 59 and 60.
Another set of complications is created by the tension between the Indian
state’s simultaneous commitment to secularism as well as the protection of
minorities. The protection of minorities requires that they be given special
consideration in a context where the normal working of the political system
places them at a disadvantage vis-à-vis the majority community. But providing
such protection immediately invites the accusation of favouritism or
‘appeasement’ of minorities. Opponents argue that secularism of this sort is
only an excuse to favour the minorities in return for their votes or other kinds
of support. Supporters argue that without such special protection, secularism
can turn into an excuse for imposing the majority community’s values and
norms on the minorities.
(The Challenges of Cultural Diversity, pg. 136)
Question 58. As per the given passage, which of the following is true for India?
c) It uses the western meaning of secularism and also involves other
meanings
Question 59. The complication mentioned in the passage is not due to
d) authoritarian state
Question 60. Which of the following does not convey the meaning of secularisation?
c) conversion of religion to mandatory obligation as opposed to voluntary
practice
CBSE Admit Card 2021-22 for (Term 1) 10th & 12th Board Exam Released: Check Official Updates!