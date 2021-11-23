Term 1 CBSE 12th Sociology board exam 2021-22 is scheduled for 1st December (as per CBSE Date Sheet 2021-22). Here we have published important MCQs from CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper. It is based on the revised CBSE Syllabus of Class 12 Sociology subject and all the questions published in this paper are important.

Term 1 CBSE 12th Sociology board exam 2021-22 is scheduled for 1st December (as per CBSE Date Sheet 2021-22). Here we have published important MCQs from CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper. It is based on the revised CBSE Syllabus of Class 12 Sociology subject and all the questions published in this paper are important. Students preparing for Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Sociology board exam 2021-22 are advised to learn these questions and answers. Students are also advised to attempt CBSE Sample Paper.

Answers of all the questions are given at the end of this article.

Important MCQs for Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Sociology Board Exam 2021-22 From CBSE Sample Paper (Based On Revised CBSE Syllabus):

Question 1. There is a close relationship between disability and poverty. Identify the option that

does not hold true in this context.

(a) Malnutrition

(b) Frequent childbirth

(c) Inadequate immunisation

(d) High socio-economic status

Question 2. Which of the following does not lead to population explosion?

(a) Low level of economic development can lead to population explosion.

(b) It happens due to high birth rate and low death rate.

(c) It takes longer for society to alter reproductive behaviour.

(d) Reduced fertility rate

Question 3. India’s population is projected to increase from 1.2 billion today to an estimated

1.6 billion by 2050. This happens due toa) Population momentum

b) Population explosion

c) Population policy

d) National Health Policy

Question 4. Ageing population impliesa) Low dependency ratio

b) High dependency ratio

c) Window of economic opportunity

d) High death rate

Question 5. Which of the following factors is not responsible for the caste system to become

invisible for the upper caste, urban middle and upper classes in the contemporary

period?

a) Subsidised public education

b) Expansion of state sector jobs after independence

c) opportunities offered by rapid development

d) no inherited educational or economic capital

Question 6. The newly married couple stays with the groom’s parents. Which form of family is

this?

a) Patrilocal

b) Neolocal

c) Matrilocal

d) Avunculocal

Question 7. Unlike the death rate, does not register a sharp fall because it is a socio-cultural phenomenon.

a) Birth rate

b) Maternal mortality rate

c) Life expectancy

d) Dependency ratio

Question 8. Demographic data are not important for which of the following?

a) planning and implementation of state policies

b) economic development

c) general public welfare

d) Preventing disintegration of joint families

Question 9. The rate of natural increase is the difference betweena) Birth rate and maternal mortality rate

b) Maternal mortality rate and life expectancy

c) Dependency ratio and death rate

d) Birth rate and death rate

Question 10. Caste system imposes rules. Which of the following is incorrect in this context?

a) Caste groups are endogamous.

b) Caste is hierarchical system.

c) Occupational choices are open.

d) There are restrictions on food sharing.

Question 11. How did the British try to understand the complexity of caste system?

a) Interview

b) Survey

c) Participant Observation

d) Interview and Participant Observation

Question 12. Two broad sets of issues have been most important in giving rise to tribal

movements- control over vital economic resources and .

a) issues relating to matters of ethnic-cultural identity

b) globalisation

c) colonialism

d) secularisation

Question 13. It was in the and spheres that caste has proved strongest.

a) economic and technical

b) religious and technical

c) cultural and educational

d) cultural and domestic

Question 14. Just like caste in India, race in South Africa stratifies society into a hierarchy. This

system is called .

a) Casteism

b) Apartheid

c) Tribalism

d) Untouchability

Question 15. The service and artisanal castes who occupied the lower rungs of the caste

hierarchy are referred to asa) Dalit

b) Scheduled Tribes

c) Bohras

d) OBCs

Question 16. is often grounded in stereotypes.

a) inclusion

b) Prejudice

c) Reservation

d) Accommodation

Question 17. People do not face discrimination and exclusion on the basis ofa) Caste

b) Class

c) Gender

d) Family system

Question 18. Cultural diversity can present tough challenges. Which of the following is not a reason for the same?

a) It can arouse intense passions.

b) It can often mobilise large numbers of people.

c) Cultural identities are not significant.

d) Cultural differences are accompanied by economic and social inequalities.

Question 19. is the most recent significant initiative of the civil society which

makes the state accountable to the nation and its people.

a) MGNREGA

b) BETI BACHAO BETI PADHAO

c) RTI

d) NATIONAL HEALTH POLICY

Question 20. Language coupled with and have provided the most

powerful instrument for the formation of ethno-national identity in India.

a) region, religion

b) regional, tribal identity

c) Religion, class

d) Class, gender

Question 21. To be effective, the ideas of inclusive nationalism had to be built into the

a) Constitution

b) Parliament

c) Supreme Court

d) Legislature

Question 22. What criterion is used to define minority in the sociological sense?

a) Privilege

b) Only numerical distinction

c) Solidarity due to experience of disadvantage

d) Individualism

Question 23. states often limit or abolish civil liberties.

a) Authoritarian

b) Democratic

c) Civil Society

d) Libertarian

Question 24. Stree Purush Tulana, was written as a protest against the double standards of a

male dominated society. The author of this book wasa) Tarabai Shinde

b) Savitri Phule

c) Annie Beasant

d) Anita Ghai

Question 25. Scholars have shown that the inequalities between men and women are

rather than .

a) Natural, Social

b) Social, Natural

c) Desirable, undesirable

d) Economic, racial

Question 26. Low child sex ratio cannot be attributed to which of the following factorsa) Illiteracy

b) Socio-cultural beliefs

c) Economic condition

d) Preference for girl child

Question 27. The city offers anonymity which is an important reason for rural to urban migration.

Who enjoys this anonymity?

I. poorer sections of the socially dominant rural groups

II. Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes

III. Women

IV. Children

a) I and II

b) II and III

c) I and IV

d) I and III

Question 28. Caste system can be understood as the combination of two sets of principlesa) Wholism-hierarchy and difference and separation

b) Segmental division and hereditary occupation

c) Exogamy and endogamy

d) Purity and Pollution

Question 29. process involving our significant others, is important in

developing a sense of community identity.

a) Socialisation

b) Secularisation

c) Globalisation

d) Marketisation

Question 30. Assertion: The emergence of sociology and its successful establishment as an

academic discipline owed a lot to demography.

Reasoning: This happened due to the rise of nation-states and the emergence of

the modern science of statistics.

a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

c) Both A and R are false.

d) A is false and R is true.

Question 31. When the growth rate is 0, the population is said to have reacheda) Replacement level

b) Negative growth

c) Positive growth

d) High birth rate

Question 32. Which of the demographic indicators are not used to calculate total fertility rate?

a) Number of live births in the reproductive age group

b) Age specific fertility rate

c) Sex ratio

d) Number of women in the child-bearing age group

Question 33. Kerala is beginning to acquire an age structure like that of the developed countries.

Which of the following is true in this context?

a) High birth rate and high death rate

b) Low birth rate and low death rate

c) High birth rate and low death rate

d) Low birth rate and high death rate

Question 34. A state like Tripura had the tribal share of its population halved within a single

decade, reducing them to a minority. Which of the following explains the given

statement?

a) heavy in-migration of non-tribals

b) accommodation of tribal identity

c) climate change

d) community-based forms of collective ownership

Question 35. Assertion: Sanskritisation usually accompanies or follows a rise in the economic

status of the caste attempting it.

Reason: Adopting the ritual, domestic and social practices of a caste (or castes)

of higher status raises the social status of the members of middle or lower castes.

a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

c) Both A and R are false.

d) A is true and R is false.

Question 36. Among the Khasis, the family isa) Patrilocal

b) Matrilocal

c) Avunculocal

d) neolocal

Question 37. Which of the statements is not true for the Khasi tribes?

a) Khasi matriliny generates intense role conflict for men.

b) Women possess only token authority in Khasi society.

c) Men are more adversely affected than the women by the role conflict among

Khasis.

d) The system is weighted in favour of male matri-kin rather than male patri-kin.

Question 38. Which of the following is not true about the intervention of the colonial state and its impact on the institution of caste?

a) land revenue settlements and related arrangements and laws gave legal

recognition to the customary (caste-based) rights of the upper castes.

b) Large scale irrigation schemes like the ones in the Punjab were accompanied

by efforts to settle populations there, and these also had a caste dimension.

c) Colonial state did not work for the welfare of the downtrodden.

d) Direct attempt to count caste and to officially record caste status changed the

institution itself.

Question 39. Soviet Union explicitly recognised that the peoples it governed were of different

‘nations’; the population of ‘non-resident’ Jamaicans exceeds that of ‘resident’

Jamaicans; Jewish Americans may be citizens of Israel as well as the USA; which

of the following do the given examples signify?

a) Nations are easy to define and hard to describe.

b) States are difficult to define.

c) Nations are easy to describe and hard to define.

d) states cannot be described.

Question 40. Assertion: Most states feared that the recognition of cultural diversity would lead

to social fragmentation and prevent the creation of a harmonious society.

Reason: Accommodating these differences is not challenging.

a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

c) A is true and R is false.

d) A is false and R is true.

Question 41. Parsis or Sikhs are examples of anomalous minority groups because of which of

the following reasons?

a) They are religious minorities and economically well-off.

b) They are not politically vulnerable.

c) They do not need any special protection because of their demographic

dominance.

d) They do not face any risk from majority community.

Question 42. Which of the following factors is not responsible for generating plurality of groups?

a) Large-scale migration

a) Modern capitalism

b) Colonialism

d) Assimilation and integration

Question 43. Choose the incorrect statement about communalism.

a) Communalism is about politics not about religion.

b) It cultivates an aggressive political identity.

c) It is a recurrent source of tension and violence.

d) A communalist is always a devout person.

Question 44. Assertion: Ritually highest caste – the Brahmins were subordinated to the secular

power of kings and rulers belonging to the Kshatriya castes.

Reason: In strict scriptural terms, Brahmins were not supposed to amass wealth.

a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

c) Both A and R are false.

d) A is true and R is false.

Question 45. Prolonged experience of discriminatory or insulting behaviour often produces a

reaction on the part of the excluded who then stop trying for inclusion. In this

context choose the incorrect statement.

a) Dalits may build their own temple

b) convert to another religion

c) social exclusion is voluntary

d) they may no longer desire to be included in the Hindu temple or religious events

Question 46. The Independence of India in 1947 should have made life easier for adivasis but

this was not the case. This is because ofa) Internal colonialism

b) British rule

c) Incompetency of tribal groups

d) Lack of unity among tribal groups

Question 47. State action alone cannot ensure social change for the Dalits. There are many

other ways to bring about social change. Which of the following is not the correct

option in this context?

a) Political organisation

b) contributions to literature

c) people’s movements

d) Legislations only

Question 48. A South American proverb says – “If hard labour were really such a good thing,

the rich would keep it all for themselves!” What does this proverb imply?

a) Presence of social inclusion

b) Presence of equality

c) Presence of social stratification

d) Presence of homogeneity

Read the given image and answer the questions 49, 50 and 51.

[[[[Image]]]

(The Demographic Structure of the Indian Society pg. 24)

Question 49. When does the bottom of a population pyramid become narrow?

a) Increase in birth rate

b) decrease in birth rate

c) High life expectancy

d) High fertility rate

Question 50. Which kind of society is depicted in this pyramid?

a) Developing

b) Developed

c) Underdeveloped

d) Primitive

Question 51. This pyramid does not indicate which of the following?

a) Demographic dividend

b) Low dependency ratio

c) Relatively low death rate

d) High birth rate

(For Visually Impaired candidates)

Read the following passage and answer the questions 49, 50 and 51.

Several factors may be held responsible for the decline in the child sex ratio,

including severe neglect of girl babies in infancy, leading to higher death rates;

sex-specific abortions that prevent girl babies from being born; and female

infanticide (or the killing of girl babies due to religious or cultural beliefs). Each of

these reasons point to a serious social problem, and there is some evidence that

all of these have been at work in India. Practices of female infanticide have been

known to exist in many regions, while increasing importance is being attached to

modern medical techniques by which the sex of the baby can be determined in the

very early stages of pregnancy. The availability of the sonogram (an x-ray like

diagnostic device based on ultra-sound technology), originally developed to

identify genetic or other disorders in the foetus, are used to identify and selectively

abort female foetuses. The regional pattern of low child sex ratios seems to support

this argument. It is striking that the lowest child sex ratios are found in the most

prosperous regions of India.

(The Demographic Structure of the Indian Society pg. 31)

Question 49. The problem of sex-selective abortion is not due to which of the followinga) Poverty

b) Preference for male child

c) Dowry payments

d) Cost of education

Question 50. In the long run, the solution to the problem of sex-selective abortion lies in .

a) Stricter laws only

b) Severe punishment

c) Abstaining from having children

d) Change in social attitudes

Question 51. Which of the following is not a reason for son preference?

a) Old age insurance

b) Carrying ahead family line

c) Economic security

d) Increasing number of nuclear families

Read the following passage and answer the questions 52, 53 and 54.

The present study…deals with a Muslim biradri (community) called the Multani

Lohars. ... Karkhanedar is a vernacular term used for a person engaged in the

business of manufacturing of which he is generally the owner…The karkhanas

under study operate in domestic conditions and, therefore, have certain pervasive

effects on the life of the karkhanedars who work in them. …The following case

illustrates this. Mahmood, aged forty years, was living with his two younger

brothers, one of whom was married. He had three children and was the head of

the complex household. …All the three brothers were employed in various

karkhanas and factories as skilled workers. Mahmood successfully fabricated

replica of a motor part the import of which had been banned. This greatly

encouraged him to start his own karkhana…Later it was decided that two

karkhanas should be set up to manufacture the motor part. One was to be owned

by the two elder brothers, and the other by the youngest, provided he set up a

separate household. Rasheed set up an independent household, consisting of his

wife and unmarried children. Therefore, one complex household, comprising three

married brothers, gave birth to a simple household as a result of new

entrepreneurial opportunities. Excerpted from S.M. Akram Rizvi, ‘Kinship and

Industry among the Muslim Karkhanedars in Delhi’, in Imtiaz Ahmad, ed. Family,

Kinship and Marriage among Muslims in India, New Delhi, Manohar, 1976, pp. 27-

48

(Social Institutions: Continuity and Change; Box 3.2 pg. 57)

Question 52. The given case states that the family type isa) Matriarchal

b) Patriarchal

c) Matrilocal

d) Neolocal

Question 53. Along with family structures, which of the following has not undergone change?

a) Cultural ideas

b) Norms

c) Values

d) Hierarchical stratification in society

Question 54. As per the given passage, a complex household implies which of the following?

a) A household with more than one family

b) A household with no clear authority figure

c) A household with egalitarian decision making

d) A household with no married couples

Read the following passage and answer the questions 55, 56 and 57.

Strictly speaking, the ‘untouchable’ castes are outside the caste hierarchy – they

are considered to be so ‘impure’ that their mere touch severely pollutes members

of all other castes, bringing terrible punishment for the former and forcing the latter

to perform elaborate purification rituals. In fact, notions of ‘distance pollution’

existed in many regions of India (particularly in the south) such that even the mere

presence or the shadow of an ‘untouchable’ person is considered polluting.

(Patterns of Social Inequality and Exclusion, pg 91)

Question 55. Despite the limited literal meaning of the word, the institution of ‘untouchability’

refers not just to the avoidance or prohibition of physical contact but to a much

broader set of social sanctions. Which of the following is not such a sanction?

a) prohibition from sharing drinking water sources

b) participating in collective religious worship

c) wearing clean clothes

d) imposition of gestures of deference

Question 56. The names used to refer to untouchables are all almost alwaysa) derogatory

b) respectful

c) neutral

d) loaded with a positive charge

Question 57. As per the understanding of distance pollution from the given passage, which of

the following qualify as sources of distance pollution?

I. Mere presence

II. Shadow

III. Pollution associated with women during menstruation

V. Ceremonial pollution associated with death

a) I., II.

b) II., III.

c) III., IV.

d) I., IV

Read the following passage and answer the questions 58, 59 and 60.

Another set of complications is created by the tension between the Indian state’s

simultaneous commitment to secularism as well as the protection of minorities.

The protection of minorities requires that they be given special consideration in a

context where the normal working of the political system places them at a

disadvantage vis-à-vis the majority community. But providing such protection

immediately invites the accusation of favouritism or ‘appeasement’ of minorities.

Opponents argue that secularism of this sort is only an excuse to favour the

minorities in return for their votes or other kinds of support. Supporters argue that

without such special protection, secularism can turn into an excuse for imposing

the majority community’s values and norms on the minorities.

(The Challenges of Cultural Diversity, pg. 136)

Question 58. As per the given passage, which of the following is true for India?

a) It follows the western definition of secularism

b) It has nothing to do with the western definition of secularism

c) It uses the western meaning of secularism and also involves other

meanings

d) Religion is not at all associated with political power

Question 59. The complication mentioned in the passage is not due toa) difficulty created by the tension between the western sense of the state

maintaining a distance from all religions and the Indian sense of the state

giving equal respect to all religions

b) perceived need to protect the minorities

c) accusation of favouritism

d) authoritarian state

Question 60. Which of the following does not convey the meaning of secularisation?

a) progressive retreat of religion from public life

b) rise of science and rationality

c) conversion of religion to mandatory obligation as opposed to voluntary practice

d) decline in the influence of religion

Answers of all questions:

Question 1. There is a close relationship between disability and poverty. Identify the option

that does not hold true in this context.

d) High socio-economic status

Question 2. Which of the following does not lead to population explosion?

d) Reduced fertility rate

Question 3. India’s population is projected to increase from 1.2 billion today to an estimated 1.6 billion by 2050. This happens due to

a) Population momentum

Question 4. Ageing population implies

b)High dependency ratio

Question 5. Which of the following factors is not responsible for the caste system to become invisible for the upper caste, urban middle and upper classes in the contemporary period?

d) no inherited educational or economic capital

Question 6. The newly married couple stays with the groom’s parents. Which form of family is this?

a) Patrilocal

Question 7. Unlike the death rate, ________________ does not register a sharp fall

because it is a socio-cultural phenomenon.

a) Birth rate

Question 8. Demographic data are not important for which of the following?

d) Preventing disintegration of joint families

Question 9. The rate of natural increase is the difference between

d) Birth rate and death rate

Question 10. Caste system imposes rules. Which of the following is incorrect in this context?

c) Occupational choices are open.

Question 11. How did the British try to understand the complexity of the caste system?

b) Survey

Question 12. Two broad sets of issues have been most important in giving rise to tribal

movements- control over vital economic resources and _______________.

a) issues relating to matters of ethnic-cultural identity

Question 13. It was in the ________ and __________ spheres that caste has proved

strongest.

d) cultural and domestic

Question 14. Just like caste in India, race in South Africa stratifies society into a hierarchy.

This system is called ___________.

b) Apartheid

Question 15. The service and artisanal castes who occupied the lower rungs of the caste

hierarchy are referred to as

d) OBCs

Question 16. _______ is often grounded in stereotypes.

b) Prejudice

Question 17. People do not face discrimination and exclusion on the basis of

d) Family system

Question 18. Cultural diversity can present tough challenges. Which of the following is not a reason for the same?

c) Cultural identities are not significant

Question 19. ______________ is the most recent significant initiative of the civil society

which makes the state accountable to the nation and its people.-

c) RTI

Question 20. Language coupled with ___________and _____________ have provided the

most powerful instrument for the formation of ethno-national identity in India.

b) regional, tribal identity

Question 21. To be effective, the ideas of inclusive nationalism had to be built into the

____________.

a) Constitution

Question 22. What criterion is used to define minority in the sociological sense?

c) Solidarity due to experience of disadvantage

Question 23. ____________ states often limit or abolish civil liberties.

a) Authoritarian

Question 24. Stree Purush Tulana, was written as a protest against the double standards

of a male dominated society. The author of this book was

a) Tarabai Shinde

SECTION-B

Question 25. Scholars have shown that the inequalities between men and women are

_______ rather than__________.

b) Social, Natural

Question 26. Low child sex ratio cannot be attributed to which of the following factors

d) Preference for girl child

Question 27. The city offers anonymity which is an important reason for rural to urban

migration. Who enjoys this anonymity?

I. poorer sections of the socially dominant rural groups

II. Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes

III. Women

IV. Children

a) I and II

28. Caste system can be understood as the combination of two sets of principles

a) Wholism-hierarchy and difference and separation

Question 29. ________________ process involving our significant others, is important in

developing a sense of community identity.

a) Socialisation

Question 30. Assertion: The emergence of sociology and its successful establishment as

an academic discipline owed a lot to demography.

Reasoning: This happened due to the rise of nation-states and the emergence

of the modern science of statistics.

a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

Question 31. When the growth rate is 0, the population is said to have reached

a) Replacement level

Question 32. Which of the demographic indicators are not used to calculate total fertility rate?

c) Sex ratio

Question 33. Kerala is beginning to acquire an age structure like that of the developed

countries. Which of the following is true in this context?

b) Low birth rate and low death rate

Question 34. A state like Tripura had the tribal share of its population halved within a single decade, reducing them to a minority. Which of the following explains the given statement?

a) heavy in-migration of non-tribals

Question 35. Assertion: Sanskritisation usually accompanies or follows a rise in the

economic status of the caste attempting it.

Reason: Adopting the ritual, domestic and social practices of a caste (or

castes) of higher status raises the social status of the members of middle or

lower castes.

a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

Question 36. Among the Khasis, the family is

b) Matrilocal

Question 37. Which of the statements is not true for the Khasi tribes?

c) Men are more adversely affected than the women by the role conflict

among Khasis.

Question 38. Which of the following is not true about the intervention of the colonial state

and its impact on the institution of caste?

c) Colonial state did not work for the welfare of the downtrodden.

Question 39. Soviet Union explicitly recognised that the peoples it governed were of

different ‘nations’; the population of ‘non-resident’ Jamaicans exceeds that of

‘resident’ Jamaicans; Jewish Americans may be citizens of Israel as well as

the USA; which of the following do the given examples signify?.

c) Nations are easy to describe and hard to define.

Question 40. Assertion: Most states feared that the recognition of cultural diversity would

lead to social fragmentation and prevent the creation of a harmonious society.

Reason: Accommodating these differences is not challenging.

C ) A is true and R is false.

Question 41. Parsis or Sikhs are examples of anomalous minority groups because of which

of the following reasons?

a) They are religious minorities and economically well-off.

Question 42. Which of the following factors is not responsible for generating plurality of

groups?

d) Assimilation and integration

Question 43. Choose the incorrect statement about communalism.

d) A communalist is always a devout person.

Question 44. Assertion: Ritually highest caste – the Brahmins were subordinated to the

secular power of kings and rulers belonging to the Kshatriya castes.

Reason: In strict scriptural terms, Brahmins were not supposed to amass

wealth.

a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

Question 45. Prolonged experience of discriminatory or insulting behaviour often produces

a reaction on the part of the excluded who then stop trying for inclusion. In this

context choose the incorrect statement.

c) social exclusion is voluntary.

Question 46.

The Independence of India in 1947 should have made life easier for adivasis

but this was not the case. This is because of

a) Internal colonialism

Question 47.

State action alone cannot ensure social change for the Dalits. There are many

other ways to bring about social change. Which of the following is not the

correct option in this context?

d) Legislations only

Question 48. A South American proverb says – “If hard labour were really such a good thing,

the rich would keep it all for themselves!” What does this proverb imply?

c) Presence of social stratification

SECTION-C

Read the given image and answer the questions 49, 50 and 51.

[[image]]

(The Demographic Structure of the Indian Society pg. 24)

Question 49. When does the bottom of a population pyramid become narrow?

b) decrease in birth rate

Question 50. Which kind of society is depicted in this pyramid?

b) Developed

Question 51. This pyramid does not indicate which of the following?

d) High birth rate

(For Visually Impaired candidates)

Read the following passage and answer the questions 49, 50 and 51.

Several factors may be held responsible for the decline in the child sex ratio,

including severe neglect of girl babies in infancy, leading to higher death rates;

sex-specific abortions that prevent girl babies from being born; and female

infanticide (or the killing of girl babies due to religious or cultural beliefs). Each

of these reasons point to a serious social problem, and there is some evidence

that all of these have been at work in India. Practices of female infanticide

have been known to exist in many regions, while increasing importance is

being attached to modern medical techniques by which the sex of the baby

can be determined in the very early stages of pregnancy. The availability of

the sonogram (an x-ray like diagnostic device based on ultra-sound

technology), originally developed to identify genetic or other disorders in the

foetus, are used to identify and selectively abort female foetuses. The regional

pattern of low child sex ratios seems to support this argument. It is striking that

the lowest child sex ratios are found in the most prosperous regions of India.

(The Demographic Structure of the Indian Society pg. 31)

The problem of sex-selective abortion is not due to which of the followingd) Cost of education

In the long run, the solution to the problem of sex-selective abortion lies in

______.

d) Change in social attitudes

Which of the following is not a reason for son preference?

d) Increasing number of nuclear families

Read the following passage and answer the questions 52, 53 and 54.

The present study…deals with a Muslim biradri (community) called the Multani

Lohars. ... Karkhanedar is a vernacular term used for a person engaged in the

business of manufacturing of which he is generally the owner…The karkhanas

under study operate in domestic conditions and, therefore, have certain

pervasive effects on the life of the karkhanedars who work in them. …The

following case illustrates this. Mahmood, aged forty years, was living with his

two younger brothers, one of whom was married. He had three children and

was the head of the complex household. …All the three brothers were

employed in various karkhanas and factories as skilled workers. Mahmood

successfully fabricated replica of a motor part the import of which had been

banned. This greatly encouraged him to start his own karkhana…Later it was

decided that two karkhanas should be set up to manufacture the motor part.

One was to be owned by the two elder brothers, and the other by the youngest,

provided he set up a separate household. Rasheed set up an independent

household, consisting of his wife and unmarried children. Therefore, one

complex household, comprising three married brothers, gave birth to a simple

household as a result of new entrepreneurial opportunities. Excerpted from

S.M. Akram Rizvi, ‘Kinship and Industry among the Muslim Karkhanedars in

Delhi’, in Imtiaz Ahmad, ed. Family, Kinship and Marriage among Muslims in

India, New Delhi, Manohar, 1976, pp. 27-48

(Social Institutions: Continuity and Change; Box 3.2 pg. 57)

Question 52. The given case states that the family type isb) Patriarchal

Question 53. Along with family structures, which of the following has not undergone

change?

d) Hierarchical stratification in society

Question 54. As per the given passage, a complex household implies which of the following?

a) A household with more than one family

Read the following passage and answer the questions 55, 56 and 57.

Strictly speaking, the ‘untouchable’ castes are outside the caste hierarchy –

they are considered to be so ‘impure’ that their mere touch severely pollutes

members of all other castes, bringing terrible punishment for the former and

forcing the latter to perform elaborate purification rituals. In fact, notions of

‘distance pollution’ existed in many regions of India (particularly in the south)

such that even the mere presence or the shadow of an ‘untouchable’ person

is considered polluting.

(Patterns of Social Inequality and Exclusion, pg. 91)

Question 55. Despite the limited literal meaning of the word, the institution of ‘untouchability’

refers not just to the avoidance or prohibition of physical contact but to a much

broader set of social sanctions. Which of the following is not such a sanction?

c) wearing clean clothes

Question 56. The names used to refer to untouchables are all almost always

a) derogatory

Question 57. As per the understanding of distance pollution from the given passage, which of the following qualify as sources of distance pollution?

I. Mere presence

II. Shadow

III. Pollution associated with women during menstruation

IV. Ceremonial pollution associated with death

a) I., II.

Read the following passage and answer the questions 58, 59 and 60.

Another set of complications is created by the tension between the Indian

state’s simultaneous commitment to secularism as well as the protection of

minorities. The protection of minorities requires that they be given special

consideration in a context where the normal working of the political system

places them at a disadvantage vis-à-vis the majority community. But providing

such protection immediately invites the accusation of favouritism or

‘appeasement’ of minorities. Opponents argue that secularism of this sort is

only an excuse to favour the minorities in return for their votes or other kinds

of support. Supporters argue that without such special protection, secularism

can turn into an excuse for imposing the majority community’s values and

norms on the minorities.

(The Challenges of Cultural Diversity, pg. 136)

Question 58. As per the given passage, which of the following is true for India?

c) It uses the western meaning of secularism and also involves other

meanings

Question 59. The complication mentioned in the passage is not due to

d) authoritarian state

Question 60. Which of the following does not convey the meaning of secularisation?

c) conversion of religion to mandatory obligation as opposed to voluntary

practice

