Income Tax Department Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023 : Apply Online, Check Eligibility & Other Details

Income Tax Department Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023: The Income Tax Department Cooperative Bank has announced the recruitment for the positions of Executive Officer and Clerk Posts on March 13th, 2023. All the relevant information regarding the ITDC Bank Recruitment 2023 is available in this article for interested candidates to review.

Income Tax Department Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023: The Income Tax Department Cooperative Bank Ltd has announced the Income Tax Department Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023 on its official website, incometaxbank.co.in. The recruitment drive is seeking applications for the positions of Executive Officer and Clerk. As per the notification, the Executive Officer position has three vacancies available, while the Clerk position has eight vacancies.

The online registration process for the ITDCB Recruitment has started from March 13, 2023. Interested candidates can visit the official website to apply and check out the detailed eligibility criteria, application fee, and selection process for the respective posts. The last date to apply is March 28, 2023. Candidates must apply online before the deadline to avoid any disappointment as no applications will be accepted after the deadline is over.

Candidates are advised to read the complete notification carefully before applying for the ITDCB Recruitment 2023. The notification contains important information such as the last date to apply, examination pattern, and syllabus. Candidates can find all the necessary details related to the Income Tax Department Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023 in the article below.

Income Tax Department Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023 - Overview

The ITDC Bank has invited applications for the ITDC Bank Recruitment 2023. The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.

Income Tax Department Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Income Tax Department Cooperative Bank Posts Name Executive Officer and Clerk Mode of Application Online Application Process Begins March 13, 2023 Last Date to Apply March 28, 2023 Selection process Examination, Personality Test and Document Verification

Income Tax Department Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the Income Tax Department Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023 important dates from the table given below. The Income Tax Department Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023 dates have been announced along with the ITDC Bank 2023 Exam 2023 .

Income Tax Department Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Online Application Begins March 13, 2023 Last Date to Apply March 28, 2023 Date of Examination To be Announced

ITDC Bank Various Posts Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Income Tax Department Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below. ]

Download PDF: ITDC Bank Various Post Notification PDF

ITDC Bank 2023: Eligibility

The Income Tax Department Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the Bank on its official website. Candidates can check below the highlights of ITDC Bank 2023 Eligibility.

ITDC Bank 2023: Age Limit:

Age Limit for Clerk:

The candidates aged between 21 to 30 years can apply for Income Tax Department Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023. Age relaxation is applicable as per government norms.

Age Limit for Executive Officer:

The candidates aged between 21 to 35 years can apply for Income Tax Department Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023. Age relaxation is applicable as per government norms.

ITDC Bank 2023: Educational Qualification:

To be eligible for the ITDC Bank Recruitment 2023, the candidate must have completed their graduation from any field with a minimum score of 50%. Additionally, they must have successfully cleared the MS-CIT Course examination. This requirement ensures that the candidate has a basic understanding of computer applications and is familiar with Microsoft Office tools like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Income Tax Department Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

Income Tax Department Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023 has announced a total of 11 job openings for positions of Executive Officer and Clerk. Here's an overview of the Income Tax Department Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023 vacancy details. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification provided by the Bank.

Post Number of Vacancies Executive Officer 3 Clerk 8 Total 11

Income Tax Department Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023 Application Form

The ITDC Bank Recruitment process for applying online will commence on 22nd March 2023 and eligible candidates who are interested in these positions can submit their applications online until 10th April 2023. To assist candidates, the online application link or ITDC Bank Recruitment apply online link is provided in the article below. This direct link can be used to access the website for online application submission.

Income Tax Department Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Apply Online

ITDC Bank Recruitment: Application Fee

Candidates applying for ITDC Bank Recruitment can pay their fee through Bharatkosh. Here are the details of application fee for different posts of ITDC Bank Recruitment.

Examination Fee Executive Officer Rs 1000 Clerk Rs 800

The application process for Income Tax Department Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023 started from March 13, 2023 and the last date to apply for the Income Tax Department Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023 for the Executive Officer and Clerk Posts is March 28, 2023. No application will be accepted after the deadline is over. Candidates must read all the instructions mentioned in the official notification before applying for the ITDC Bank Recruitment.