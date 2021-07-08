Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 155 MTS, Tax Assistant and Income Tax Inspector @incometaxmumbai.gov.in

Income Tax Department Mumbai is hiring 155 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Inspector of Income Tax and Tax Assistant under sports quota. Details Here

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: The Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai has published the notification for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Inspector of Income Tax and Tax Assistant under sports quota on its website incometaxmumbai.gov.in.

Meritorious Sportspersons can apply for Income Tax Recruitment 2021 through online mode on or before 25 August 2021on official website -incometaxmumbai.in.

Income Tax Department Mumbai Notification Download

Income Tax Department Mumbai Online Application Link

Important Date

Last Date of Application: 25 August 2021

Income Tax Department Vacancy Details

MTS - 64 Posts Tax Assistant - 83 Posts Inspector of Income Tax - 8 Posts

Income Tax Department Salary:

MTS - Pay level-1 (Rs. 18000 to Rs. 56900) Income Tax Inspector - Pay level-7 (Rs. 44900 to Rs.142400) Tax Assistant - Pay level-4 (Rs. 25500 to Rs. 81100)

Eligibility Criteria for Income Tax Department MTS, Income Tax Inspector & Tax Assistant Posts

Educational Qualification:

MTS - 10th passed Income Tax Inspector - Bachelor's Degree from a recognized University or equivalent Tax Assistants - Bachelor's Degree from a recognized University or equivalent. Having Data Entry Speed of 8,000 Key depressions per hour

Age Limit:

For Inspector of Income Tax : 18 to 30 years of age For Tax Assistant : 18 to 27 years of age For Multi Tasking Staff : 18 to 25 years of age

Sports Qualification:

Sportspersons having represented:

A State or the Country in a National or International Competition in any of the games/sports as mentioned in PDF Their University in the Inter-University Tournaments conducted by the Inter-University Sports Board in any of the games/sports as mentioned in PDF or The State Schools Team in the National Sports/Games for schools conducted by All India School Games Federation in any of the games/sports as mentioned in PDF or Sportsperson who has been awarded National Awards in Physical Efficiency under National Physical Efficiency Drive.

Selection Process for Income Tax Department MTS, Income Tax Inspector & Tax Assistant Posts

The applications will be scrutinized and suitable candidates will be shortlisted for further selection process. For selection, the short listed candidates will be required to appear for document verification and if further required, the candidates may also be required to undergo ground/proficiency test

How to Apply for Income Tax Department Mumbai Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can apply ONLINE on the official website on or before 25 August 2021.