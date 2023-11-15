India Post 4th Merit List 2023 Released at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in: Download From Here

India Post 4th Merit List 2023 has been released by the India Post Department at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Candidates can check the direct Link to download the Post Office Result in this article.

India Post 4th Merit List 2023: The India Post Department under the Ministry of Communication, on 15th Nov, released the merit list of the GDS 2023. Those who have submitted their application for Gramin Dak Sevak posts can download the result from the official website of India Post- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

These shortlisted candidates should get their documents verified through the Divisional Head mentioned against their names on or before 25 November. The shortlisted candidates should report for verification along with originals and two sets of self-attested photocopies of all the relevant documents.

India Post 4th Merit List Download

The candidates can download the list from the website of the post office. The list is available of all the states including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamilnadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

India Post 4th Merit List Link Click Here

Candidates who could not make it through the first three merit lists can check their result status through the fourth merit lists.

India Post GDS Result 2023 Overview

The India Post Department has invited applications for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak posts. For this, they have released the four merit lists on their official website for all the regions.

Recruitment Organization The India Post Department Name of the Exam India Post GDS Exam 2023 Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Branch Postmaster(BPM) Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) Total Vacancies 30041 1st Merit List Release Date 6th September 2023 2nd Merit List Release Date 29th September 2023 3rd Merit List Release Date 20th October 2023 4th Merit List Release Date 15th November 2023 Selection Process Merit List Document Verification Official Website https://www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/

How to Download India Post Fourth Merit List

The candidates who were not selected earlier can check the fourth merit list. They can check out the steps to download the India post 4th merit list 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website- indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in

Step 2: Click on link given in the left side 'GDS 2023 Schedule-II Shortlisted Candidates'

Step 3: Select the state/circle from where candidates have applied for GDS Recruitment 2023

Step 4: Download the Result PDF for GDS Posts

Step 5: Check the details of the students selected under the fourth selection list