India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 Notification: 12828 Vacancies, Apply at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: India Post published the notification for the recruitment of 12828 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). The recruitment is being done for BOs in Unbanked Villages. Online application link is available at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Candidates can apply online on or before June 11, 2023.
Selected candidates will be hired as Branch Postmaster(BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster(ABPM)/Dak Sevak).
Indian Post GDS Salary
- BPM - Rs.12,000-29,380
- ABPM Rs.10,000-24,470
India Post GDS Overview 2023
|Name of the Organization
|India Post
|Name of the Post
|Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) [Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch
Postmaster (ABPM)]
|Number of Vacancies
|12828
|Starting Date of Online Application
|May 22, 2023
|Last Date of Online Application
|June 11, 2023
|Online Application Link
|indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
India Post GDS Eligibility Criteria 2023
Educational Qualification
Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.
India Post GDS Age Limit:
The minimum age limit of the student should be 18 years and not more than 40 years.
Other Qualifications:
Knowledge of computer
Knowledge of cycling
Adequate means of livelihood
Selection Criteria for India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 ?
India Post will shortlist the candidates on the basis of system generated merit list.
The Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in the Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals. Passing all the subjects as per the respective approved board norms is mandatory.
How to Apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2023
Step 1: Registration - Students are required to click on the 'Registration Tab' where they are required to enter their details such as Mobile Number, Email, Name, Father's Name, Date of Birth, Gender etc.
Step 2: Submit Online Application - AfterRegistratuon, students shall be required to enter their registration number and select circle
Step 3: Choose Preferences - An applicant can only apply one or more for vacant posts of GDS in only one of the selected Division one or more.
Step 4: Take the print out of the application form
India Post GDS Application Fee:
Rs. 100/-