India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 Notification: 12828 Vacancies, Apply at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: India Post published the notification for the recruitment of 12828 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). The recruitment is being done for BOs in Unbanked Villages. Online application link is available at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Candidates can apply online on or before June 11, 2023.

Selected candidates will be hired as Branch Postmaster(BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster(ABPM)/Dak Sevak).

Indian Post GDS Salary

BPM - Rs.12,000-29,380

ABPM Rs.10,000-24,470

India Post GDS Overview 2023

Name of the Organization India Post Name of the Post Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) [Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch

Postmaster (ABPM)] Number of Vacancies 12828 Starting Date of Online Application May 22, 2023 Last Date of Online Application June 11, 2023 Online Application Link indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post GDS Eligibility Criteria 2023



Educational Qualification

Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.

India Post GDS Age Limit:

The minimum age limit of the student should be 18 years and not more than 40 years.

Other Qualifications:

Knowledge of computer

Knowledge of cycling

Adequate means of livelihood

Selection Criteria for India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 ?

India Post will shortlist the candidates on the basis of system generated merit list.

The Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in the Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals. Passing all the subjects as per the respective approved board norms is mandatory.

How to Apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2023

Step 1: Registration - Students are required to click on the 'Registration Tab' where they are required to enter their details such as Mobile Number, Email, Name, Father's Name, Date of Birth, Gender etc.

Step 2: Submit Online Application - AfterRegistratuon, students shall be required to enter their registration number and select circle

Step 3: Choose Preferences - An applicant can only apply one or more for vacant posts of GDS in only one of the selected Division one or more.

Step 4: Take the print out of the application form

India Post GDS Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-