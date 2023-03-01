India Post GDS 2023 Selection Process For Gramin Dak Sevaks 40889 Vacancies

India Post GDS Selection Process: Selection of Gramin Dak Sevak is purely merit-based for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak across India.

India Post GDS Selection Process 2023: India Post is conducting the India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 for filling up 40,889 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevak posts which include Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak across India. The India Post GDS Registration 2023 closed on 16th February 2023. India Post has announced vacancies across 23 Circles/Divisions across the postal network in India. In this article, we shall look at how Gramin Dak Sevaks are recruited in India Post.

India Post GDS 2023 Calendar

India Post GDS 2023 Events Important Dates GDS Notification PDF Release Date 27th January 2023 GDS Application Start Date 27th January 2023 GDS Application End Date 16th February 2023 GDS Application Fees Payment Last Date 16th February 2023 GDS Application Edit Dates 17th February to 19th February 2023

Who can apply for India Post GDS 2023?

Candidates between the age of 18 years and 40 years with the requisite educational qualifications have an amazing opportunity to secure a government job in the India Post. Except for the EWS category, candidates belonging to all other categories (SC/ST/OBC/PWD) are granted age relaxation for India Post GDS Selection Process. As per the eligibility criteria for India Post GDS, candidates must be class 10th pass and must have studied English and Mathematics as compulsory or elective subjects across any recognized Board of School Education in India. Compulsory Knowledge of the Local Language and Knowledge of Cycling is also a MUST for all GDS posts.

India Post GDS Selection Process 2023

Stage 1: Merit-based Shortlisting

The selection of Gramin Dak Sevak is purely merit-based. The applicants will be shortlisted for engagement on the basis of a system-generated merit list. The Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/conversion of Grades/Points to marks in the Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals. The passing of all the subjects as per the respective approved board norms is mandatory.

For applicants where the Secondary School Examination of 10th standard mark sheet have marks or marks and Grade/Points both, only their total marks will be worked out by taking into account the marks obtained in all compulsory and elective/optional subjects (other than extra subjects, if any). This will ensure that applicants with higher marks get selected.

Grade Grade Point Multiplication factor A1 10 9.5 A2 9 9.5 B1 8 9.5 B2 7 9.5 C1 6 9.5 C2 5 9.5 D 4 9.5

For applicants having only grades subject-wise, marks will be arrived for each subject (compulsory and elective subjects but not extra subjects), by applying the multiplying factor of 9.5 in the following manner:

In the case of the marks lists containing the Grades/ Points, marks will be reckoned by taking the conversion of Grades and points with the multiplication factor (9.5) against the maximum points or grade as 100.

Where the Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) is also provided, the marks will be arrived at by multiplying the CGPA by 9.5. Where individual grades in each subject as well as CGPA are given, the higher of the two marks will be taken.

Applicants having both marks and grades in the marks sheet have to apply with marks only. In case any applicant applies with grades instead of marks, his/her application will be liable for disqualification.

In case candidates get the same marks, the merit order would be taken as DOB (higher age as merit), ST trans-woman, ST female, SC trans-woman, SC female, OBC trans-woman, OBC female, EWS transwoman, EWS female, UR trans-woman, UR female, ST trans-male, ST Male, SC trans-male, SC Male, OBC trans-male, OBC male, EWS transmale, EWS male, UR trans-male, UR male.

Stage 2: Document Verification

The list of applicants shortlisted for engagement will be released by the Department of India Post.

Shortlisted applicants while attending the documents verification, with the Verifying Authority will bring original documents and two sets of self-attested photocopies. The shortlisted candidates will be allowed a total of 15 Days to submit the documents for verification, ie; the system will

initially provide 10 days and thereafter a reminder for the same will be generated to submit documents in an extended period of 5 more days.

If the verification is successful, an offer of provisional engagement will be given, else, his/her candidature will be rejected.

The offer of provisional engagement will be issued through system itself (on registered SMS/Email) based on successful document verification. The Engaging Authority will also verify the documents and upon successful verification, the candidate will be required to undergo the pre-engagement formalities, including prescribed training. In case of unsuccessful verification by the Engaging Authority, the candidature will be canceled.