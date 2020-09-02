India Post GDS 2020 Recruitment: 5222 Vacancies to be filled in Odisha & Tamil Nadu Postal Circle, Application Started @indiapost.gov.in, Check Direct Link & Application Details Here

India Post Recruitment 2020: India Post has recently announced around 5000+ vacancies in Tamil and Odisha Circle. Candidates holding the qualification of 10th can apply for the Post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). The online application is already started at India post official website. Candidates can go through this article to check the India Post GDS 2020 online application direct link.

A total of 5222 Vacancies have been announced by the India Post out of which 3162 vacancies are in Tamil Nadu Postal Circle and 2060 vacancies are in Odisha Postal Circle. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 1 September to 30 September 2020. Candidates can check this article for educational qualification, experience, age limit and other essential details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 1 September 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 30 September 2020

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Odisha (Cycle III - 2060 Posts)

Tamilnadu (Cycle III - 3162 Posts)

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must be 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English. The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects] as declared by the State Government or as per constitutional provisions relating to the 8th schedule of Constitution of India.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.)

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates to be done as per the automatically generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications.

Download Odisha Postal Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Download Tamil Nadu Postal Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Registration Link

Online Application Link

How to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 1 September to 30 September 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

India Post Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

UR/OBC/EWS Male/Transman – Rs. 100/-

SC/ST/Female/Transwoman/PWD - No Fee

