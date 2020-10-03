India Post, Kolkata Recruitment 2020, Applications Invited for 19 Skilled Artisan Posts, Selection through Trade Test

India Post, Kolkata Jobs Notification: India Post, Kolkata has reopened the application process in continuation of advertisement in Employment Newspaper Period (15 to 21 September 2018) for recruitment to the post of Skilled Artisan in different trades. All interested candidates are advised to apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 60 days (03 December 2020) from the date of publication of the advertisement. Candidates applied earlier for the aforesaid posts need not apply again. Candidates can check all details about the recruitment here.

Important Date:

Last Date of Application: 60 days (03 December 2020) from the date of publication of the advertisement

India Post, Kolkata Vacancy Details

Skilled Artisan- 19 Posts

Discipline

Motor Vehicle Mechanic - 8 Posts

Motor Vehicle Electronic - 4 Posts

Blacksmith - 2 Posts

Tyreman - 2 Posts

Painter - 1 Post

Upholsterer - 1 Post

Carpenter & Joiner - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Skilled Artisan Posts

Educational Qualification:

Skilled Artisan- A certificate in the respective Trade from any technical institution recognized by the Government or VIII passed with the experience of one year in the concerned trade.

Age Limit for Skilled Artisan Posts -18-30 years (Age Relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Women, as per Govt. Rules)

India Post Kolkata Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of academic qualifications and valid driving license by means of competitive trade test. The date and venue of the test will be intimidated separately. No communication will be entertained with respect to rejected applications.

How to Apply for India Post, Kolkata Jobs 2018

Eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format and send the applications along with other necessary documents to the Senior Manager, Mail Motor Services, 139, Beleghata Road, Kolkata 700015. The Last date of receipt of application is within60 days (03 December 2020) from the date of publication of the advertisement.

Download New Official Notification PDF Here

Download Official Notification PDF Here

India Post Kolkata Recruitment 2020, Applications Invited for 19 Skilled Artisan Posts, Selection through Trade Test