India Post Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2023@indiapost.gov.in: 10th Pass Can Apply

India Post has invited online applications for the 58 Staff Car Driver Posts on its official website. Check India Post Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

India Post Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2023 Notification: India Post, Tamilnadu Circle has invited applications for the 58 post of Staff Car Driver. These positions are available in various regions under the Tamilnadu postal circle. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post on or before 31 March 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including 10th Passed with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Notification Details India Post Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2023 :

No. MSE/89-2/XV/2021

Important Date India Post Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 31 March 2023

Vacancy Details India Post Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Total Post-58

Eligibility Criteria India Post Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Possession Of a valid driving license for light and heavy motor vehicles. Knowledge of Motor Mechanism (The candidates should be able to remove minor defects in vehicle)

Experience of driving light and heavy motor vehicles for at least three years. Pass in 10th Standard from a recognized board or institute. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/age limit/application process and others for the post.

India Post Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2023 Notification: Overview

Event Details Organization India Post Post Name Staff Car Driver Number of Posts 58 Category Govt Jobs Application Mode Offline Closing Date for Online Application 31 March 2023 Official Website https://www.indiapost.gov.in/

How To Download: India Post Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of India Post-

Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.

Click on the link - ‘ Recruitment of 58 posts of Staff Car Driver (ordinary grade) under direct recruitment in Tamilnadu Circle PDF Icon [2384 KB]' available on the home page.

Now you will get the PDF of the India Post Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window.

Download India Post Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2023 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

India Post Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply India Post Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in prescribed format on or before 31 March 2023 to the address mentioned in the notification. Candidates will have to attach the essential documents with their application form as mentioned in the notification.