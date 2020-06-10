Indian Air Force Result 2020: CASB 02/2020 Enrolment List out @airmenselection.cdac.in for Airmen (Group X and Y)

Indian Air Force Result 2020: Indian Air Force has released the enrolment list for Airmen (Group X and Y) at its official website. Candidates applied for Indian Air Force Airmen Recruitment 2020 for 02/2020 in Group X and Y Trade can check the list on the official website of Indian Airforce.i.e.airmenselection.cdac.in.

Candidates can check the list for group X (Tech), Group ‘X’ (Edn Instr), Group ‘Y’ (Med Asst), Group Y (Except Auto Tech, IAF(P), IAF(S) & Musician), Group ‘Y’ {IAF(S)} and Group ‘Y’ {Auto Tech & IAF(P)} along with the CASB advance intimation list Group ‘X’ (Tech) and Group ‘Y’ (Except Auto Tech, IAF(P), IAF(S) & Musician) at the official website. The additional enrolment list for intake 02/2020 for Group X will be released on 12 July while for Group Y, the list will be released on 25 August 2020.

All selected candidates are able to download their admit cards through their respective id and password. In case e-Call Letter is not received by a candidate whose name figures in this Enrolment List, he is to take a print out of the page where his name has figured in the Enrolment List and report to respective Training Institute on the reporting date as mentioned in the Enrolment List.

Candidates can download the COVID-19 undertaking, consent form (if applicable), Joining Instructions and other applicable forms at airmenselection.cdac.in. Candidates called for enrolment will be subjected to pre-enrolment medical examination prior to their enrolment in IAF.

If the Enrolment date is deferred in light of COVID-19 Pandemic, the same would be conveyed to all concerned through a notice on CASB website www.airmenselection.cdac.in.

Download Indian Airforce Airmen (Group X & Y) Enrolment List

Official Website