Indian Amry TGC 135 Notification 2021-22: Apply Online From 6 Dec @joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army has released a short notification for Technical Graduate Course (TGC-135) course commencing in July 2022. Check Details Here.

Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Indian Army has released a short notification for Technical Graduate Course (TGC-135) course commencing in July 2022. As per the notice, Indian Army TGC 135 Online Application will be invited from 06 December 2021. Eligible and interested unmarried male candidates can submit their application on joinindianarmy on or before 04 January 2022.

The candidates can check details on Indian Army TGC 135 Recruitment such as vacancy, educational qualification, age limit, selection process, application process, once the detailed notification is released..

Indian Army TGC 135 Important Dates

Starting Date of Online application - 06 December 2021

Last date to submit online application - 04 January 2022

Indian Army TGC 135 Vacancy Details

Total Posts - to release soon

Civil/ Building Construction Technology

Electrical/Electrical & Electronics

Mechanical

Computer Sc & Engg /Computer Technology/ Info Tech/ M. Sc Computer Science

Electronics & Telecom/ Telecommunication/ Satellite Communication - 2

Automobile

Textile

Telecommunication Engineering - 1

Electronics & Communication - 1

Aeronautical/ Aerospace/Avionics - 1

Indian Army TGC 135 Eligibility Criteria:

Indian Army TGC Educational Qualification:

Engineering Degree in the relevant stream

Candidates in final year of Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply.

Indian Army TGC 135 Age Limit:

20 to 27 years

Nationality:

A citizen of India, or (ii) a subject of Nepal, or (iii) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. Provided that a candidate belonging to categories (ii) and (iii) above shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by Government of India

Indian Army TGC 135 Selection Process

Shortlisting of Candidates - The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of cutoff marks set for each Engineering discipline/stream. The cut off will be applied in each stream on the cumulative percentage of marks obtained by the candidates upto the final semester/year.

Centre Allotment - After shortlisting of applications, the centre allotment will be intimated to the candidate via their email. After allotment of Selection Centre, candidates will 10 have to login to the website and select their SSB dates which are available on a first come first serve basis initially. Thereafter, it will be allotted by the Selection Centres. The option to select the dates for SSB by candidates may be forfeited due to occurrence of any exceptional circumstance/events.

Stage Selection - Candidates will be put through two stage selection procedure. Those who clear Stage 1 will go to Stage 2. Those who fail in Stage 1 will be returned on the same day. Duration of SSB interviews is five days, and details of the same are available at official website of Directorate General of Recruiting www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Medical Examination - The Candidates who shall clear all stages of SSB interview will appear for medical examination.

Joining Letter - Candidates recommended by the SSB and declared medically fit, will be issued Joining Letter for training in the order of merit, depending on the number of vacancies available, subject to meeting all eligibility criteria.

How to Apply for Indian Army TGC 135 Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and Interested candidates can apply online on official website joinindianarmy.nic.in from 06 December 2021 to 04 January 2022.