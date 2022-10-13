Indian Army 10+2 TES 49 Recruitment 2022 Notification Soon: Check Details Here

Indian Army 10+2 TES 49 Recruitment: Indian amt will upload the notification for TEST 49 July 2023 Course soon on the website.

Indian Army 10+2 TES 49 Recruitment 2022: Indian Army will soon release the notification for the 10+2 TES 49 course (Jul 2023) on its website (joinindianarmy.nic.in). The candidates who are 12th class passed with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics subjects are eligible for the service. It is to be noted that JEE Mains 2022 is mandatory for the TES-49 course.

The minimum age limit to apply for the posts is 16 years and 6 months, and the maximum age limit is 19 years and 6 months.

According to the reports, the online registration process for the Indian Army TES Course will start on 14 November and will continue till 14 December 2022. While filling up the application form, candidates should indicate the exact PCM percentage of Class 12th up to two decimals and not to be rounded off.

After registration, the applicants will be called to appear for SSB Interview followed by a medical exam. Selected candidates will be paid Rs.56100-177500/-.

Candidates seeking to apply must be unmarried males. They must either be : (i) A citizen of India, or (ii) A subject of Nepal, or (iii) A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and the East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam intending to permanently settle in India, provided that a candidate belonging to categories (ii) and (iii) above shall be a person in whose favour Govt of India has issued a certificate of eligibility.

The candidates are advised to wait for the detailed notification for more information.