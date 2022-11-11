Indian Army Agneepath Admit Card 2022: Check Details Here

Indian Army Agneepath Admit Card 2022: Indian Army is organizing the Agniveer Recruitment Rallied in the month of November and December. Candidates can check the updates here.

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2022: Indian Army is conducting recruitment rallies for the Kathiar and Bidar Regions for the post of Agniveer under the Agneepath Scheme. The rallies will be held from 18 November 2022 to 01 December 2022 for Kathiar Region and from 05 December 2022 to 22 December 2022 for Bidar Region. Indian Army has released the admit card for rallied for Kathidar Region on its website. The candidates can check the Bidar Agneepath Admit Card Updates by login into the official website. Admit Cards for the rally will be sent through a registered email which will be available from 10 November 2022 to 20 November 2022.

Indian Army Website

Candidates should reach the venue on the given date and time as mentioned in the Admit Card. They will not be allowed to enter the exam centre without their admit cards.

How to Download the Indian Army Agneepath Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the website of the Indian Army i.e. joinindianarmy.nic.in Click on the admit card link “ARO KATIHAR RALLY : 18 NOV 2022 TO 01 DEC 2022, ADMIT CARDS CAN BE DOWNLOADED BY CANDIDATES” Provide your details Download the Indian Army Admit Card

The exam is being conducted for Angiveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Tradesmen 10th Pass, Agniveer Tradesmen 8th Pass, and Agniveer Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical Posts.