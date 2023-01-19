Indian Army JAG 2023 Notification, Vacancy, Salary & Other Details

Know here about Indian Army JAG 2023 vacancy, download notification pdf , how to apply and other details.

The Indian Army has released a notification for vacancies of SSC JAG recruitment of Law Graduates for the grant of the short service commission in the Indian Army. Eligible unmarried male and unmarried female candidates can apply for Short Service Commission (NT) JAG (Judge Advocate General Branch) Entry Scheme 31st Course on the following website- www.joinindianarmy.nic.in

Online application will open from 18 January 2023 at 3 Pm and close on 16 February 2023 at 3PM.

More details on Indian Army JAG 2023 are given below:

Important Dates

Starting Date to Submit JAG 31 Online Application - 18 January 2023 From 3 Pm

Last Date to Submit JAG 31 Online Application - 16 February 2023 Till 3Pm

Indian Army JAG 31 Vacancy Details

The vacancy details for Indian Army JAG 31 course are as follows

Men -06

Women - 03

Indian Army JAG 31 Salary:

The salary breakup would be as follows:

Rank Level (Pay in ₹) Lieutenant Level 10 56,100 - 1,77,500 Captain Level 10 B 61,300 - 1,93,900 Major Level 11 69,400 - 2,07,200 Lieutenant Colonel Level 12A 1,21,200 - 2,12,400 Colonel Level 13 1,30,600 - 2,15,900 Brigadier Level 13A 1,39,600 - 2,17,600 Major General Level 14 1,44,200 - 2,18,200

(c) Military Service Pay (MSP) MSP to the officers from the rank of Lieutenant to Brigadier ₹ 15,500/- p.m. fixed. (d) Fixed Stipend for Cadet Training Stipend to Gentlemen or Lady Cadets during the entire duration of training in Service academies i.e. during training period at OTA- Rs 56,100/-p.m.

Indian Army JAG 31 Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for JAG 31 vacancy is given under:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have minimum 55% marks in their LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10 plus 2) examination. In addition, CLAT PG Score of preceding year is mandatory for all candidates (including LLM qualified and LLM appearing candidates) who apply for courses starting in a particular year.

The candidates applying for JAG should be eligible for registration as an advocate with the Bar Council of India/State. Candidates must be from a College/University recognized by the Bar Council of India.

Important: Only those candidates who are holding LLB degree and Marksheet are eligible to apply for this course provided they meet other essential educational qualifications.

Indian Army JAG 31 Age Limit:

The age limit for JAG 31 Exam is 21 to 27 years as of 01 July 2023 (Born not earlier than 02 July 1996 and not later than 01 July 2002; both dates are inclusive).

Selection Criteria for Indian Army JAG 2023 ?

The selection procedure for Indian Army JAG 2023 is as follows:-

Shortlisting of Applications. Shortlisting of applications will be done by Integrated HQ of MoD (Army). After the shortlisting of applications is done,

Only shortlisted and eligible candidates will undergo SSB at Selection Centres namely Allahabad(UP), Bhopal(MP), Bangalore (Karnataka) and Kapurthala (PB). Call letter for SSB interviews shall be issued by respective

Candidates will be put through two stage selection process. Those who clear Stage I will further proceed to Stage II. Those who fail in stage I will be asked to return back on same day. Duration of SSB interview is five days and details of the same are available on the official website of www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Candidates recommended after Stage II will have to undergo a medical examination.

Candidates recommended by the SSB and hereby declared medically fit, will be selected and issued a joining letter for training.

Note: Details of Medical Standards and Procedures of Medical Examination are available on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in

