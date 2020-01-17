Indian Army JAG Recruitment 2020 Notification out, Applications invited for Law Graduates for SSC Course

Indian Army JAG Recruitment 2020: Indian Army has released a notification for unmarried male and female law graduate candidates for grant of short service commission in its Judge Advocate General Branch. All interested candidates can apply for JAG Entry Scheme 25th course October 2020 through online mode.

Selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission in the Regular Army for 14 years i.e. for an initial period of 10 years which is extendable by a further period of 04 years. Candidates can check post wise details, age limit, qualification, experience and other details here.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application for Indian Army JAG Recruitment 2020: 15 January 2020

Last date for submission of online application for Indian Army JAG Recruitment 2020: 13 February 2020

Indian Army JAG Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Men – 6 Posts

Women – 2 Posts

Indian Army JAG Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates possessing LLB Degree with valid registration as an advocate with Bar Council of India/State.

Indian Army JAG Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – The age limit of the candidates must be between 21 to 27 years as on 1 July 2020.

Indian Army JAG Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection procedure will have two stages. i.e. Stage 1 and Stage 2. Candidates who will qualify in Stage 1 will be called for Stage 2. Duration of SSB interview is five days and details of the same are available on the official website of Indian Army.

Download Indian Army JAG Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here



Official Website



How to apply for Indian Army JAG Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for Indian Army JAG Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 13 February 2020. Candidates can check hyperlinks for their reference.



