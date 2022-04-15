Indian Army Jobs 2022 for 10th Pass: Apply for Safaiwala, Cook and Other Group C Posts in Bihar

Indian Army is hiring for Cook, Washerman, Barber, Safaiwala and Carpenter. Check educational qualification, notification, age limit, and other details here.

Indian Army 2022: Indian Army, Bihar Regimental Centre (BRC), Danapur Cantt, Patna, Ministry of Defence, Government of India, is seeking persons who can join various Group C Posts such as Cook, Washerman, Barber, Safaiwala and Carpenter. The notification is published in the employment or rojagar newspaper (16 April to 22 April 2022).

Candidates who are 10th passed can apply for Bihar Regimental Area Recruitment 2022. Their age should not be more than 25 years.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 13 May 2022

Eligibility Criteria Criteria for Bihar Regimental Centre Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Safaiwala - Applicant should be 10th class passed

Cook - Applicant should be 10th class passed and must have knowledge of Indian Cooking and proficiency in trade

Washerman - Applicant should be 10th class passed and must be able to wash military/civilian clothes thoroughly well.

Barber - Applicant should be 10th class passed and proficient in Barber’s trade job

Carpenter - Applicant should be 10th class passed. Certificate from Industrial Training Institute or National Council of Vocational Training in the trade of 3 years experience as a Carpenter.

Age Limit:

Safaiwala - Between 18 to 25 years (Relaxation: OBC - 3 years, SC - 5 years and ST - 5 years)

Cook - Between 18 to 25 years (Relaxation: OBC - 3 years, SC - 5 years and ST - 5 years)

Washerman - Between 18 to 25 years (Relaxation: OBC - 3 years)

Barber - Between 18 to 25 years (Relaxation: OBC - 3 years and SC - 5 years)

Carpenter - Between 18 to 25 years

How to Apply for Bihar Regimental Centre Recruitment 2022

Candidates eligible and interested in BRA Recruitment 2022 should send their application through speed post/registered post on or before 13 May 2022.

Notification Download