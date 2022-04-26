Indian Army MNS Recruitment 2022 through NEET UG: Check Eligibility, Application Process for B.Sc Nursing Course

Indian Army MNS 2022 Notification will be available soon on joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates can check the important dates, educational qualification, selection process and other details

ilitary Nursing Service 2022: Every year, the Indian Army conducts Military Nursing Exam for admission to 4 years B Sc. (Nursing) Course. This year, the Indian Army will select the candidates for admission to BSc(N) course - 2022 on the basis of NEET (UG) 2022 Marks. Therefore, all the candidates who are interested to get admission in the Indian Army B.Sc. Nursing Course are directed to register for NEET (UG) 2022.

The training will be held at Colleges of Nursing, Armed Forces Medical Services. On successful completion of Nursing Training (4 years), the candidates will be granted Permanent / Short Service Commission in the Military Nursing Service, under the Terms and Conditions laid down for grant of such Commission

We can also expect the Indian Army MNS Notification 2022 Soon on the official website of the Indian Army i.e. indianarmy.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the candidates can check the eligibility criteria, selection process, application process in the article below:

Indian Army MNS 2022 Important Dates

Starting Date of online application submission for Military Nursing Service 2022: to be announced

Last date for submission of online application for Military Nursing Service 2022: to be announced

MNS Exam Date 2022: to be announced

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army MNS Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have passed in the first attempt, Senior Secondary Examination (10+2) or equivalent (12 Years schooling) examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany & Zoology) and English with not less than 50% aggregate marks as a regular student from a Statutory/ Recognized Board/ University/ Examination Body. Candidates who will be appearing for the final year of qualifying examination during the current academic session may also apply provisionally.

Qualified in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test [(NEET (UG)] - 2022]

Physical Eligibility:

Height:

General - 148 cm

Reserved Categories - 153 cm

Selection Process for Indian Army B.Sc Nursing Course 2022

The selection of the candidates for the course will be done on the basis of:

Exam

Interview

Final selection will be done on the basis of the combined merit of the exam and interview, subject to medical fitness.

How to Apply for Indian Army MNS 2022 ?