Indian Army NCC Special Entry Recruitment 2020: Apply Online @joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army NCC Special Entry Recruitment 2020: Indian Army has published the recruitment notification for NCC Special Entry Scheme 48th course (October 2020) for Short Service Commission (NT). Eligible men & women (including wards of battle casualties of army personnel) can apply online from 08 January to 06 February 2020.

Indian Army NCC Special Entry Important Dates

Starting Date of Application – 08 January 2020

Last Date of Application - 06 February 2020

Indian Army NCC Special Entry Vacancy Details

NCC Men – 50 Posts (45 for General Category and 05 for Wards of Battle Casualties of Army personnel only).

NCC Women – 5 Posts (04 for General Category and 01 for Wards of Battle Casualties of Army personnel only).

Indian Army NCC Special Entry Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

For NCC 'C' Certificate Holders : Degree of a recognized University or equivalent with aggregate of minimum 50% marks taking into account marks of all the years. Those studying in final year are also allowed to apply provided they have secured minimum 50% aggregate marks in the first two/three years of three/four years degree course respectively.

: Degree of a recognized University or equivalent with aggregate of minimum 50% marks taking into account marks of all the years. Those studying in final year are also allowed to apply provided they have secured minimum 50% aggregate marks in the first two/three years of three/four years degree course respectively. For Ward of Battle Casualties of Army Personnel: Degree of a recognized University or equivalent with aggregate of minimum 50%. NCC 'C' certificate not required for Wards of Battle Casualties.

Indian Army NCC Special Entry Selection Process

Integrated HQ of MoD (Army) will shortlist the applications. After shortlisting of applications, the Centre allotment (Allahabad(UP), Bhopal(MP), Bangalore (Karnataka) and Kapurthala (PB) will be intimated to candidates via their email. After allotment of Selection Centre, candidates will have to log in to the website and select their SSB dates which are available on a first come first serve basis initially. Thereafter, it will be allotted by the Selection Centres .

How to apply for Indian Army NCC 48 Special Entry Scheme 2020

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to Indian Army NCC Posts through the online mode through Indian Army website joinindianarmy.nic.in from 08 January to 06 February 2020.

Indian Army NCC 48 Special Entry Scheme Notification

Indian Army NCC 48 Special Entry Online Application Link

