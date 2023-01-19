Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2023: 55 Posts Announced, Check Eligibility, Application Process, Other Details here

NCC Special Entry 2023 has been announced by the Indian Army for a total of 55 posts. Candidates who wish to join Indian Army and have NCC ‘C’ certificate can apply online from the official website of the Indian Army i.e., joinindianarmy.nic.in. For other details such as Official Notification, Eligibility Criteria, Application Process and Pay Scale candidates can refer to this article

Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2023: The Indian Army has officially announced the 54th NCC (Special Entry) for Defence Personnel in order to give admission to the Short Service Commission (SSC) Course. The interested and also eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Indian Army.

The application process has already started and the last date to apply for Indian Army NCC Special Entry is 15th February 2023.

Candidates aged between 19 to 25 years can apply for the NCC Special Entry. Applicants who wish to apply for NCC Special Entry 2023 must be graduates or should be studying in the final year of their graduation.

For more details candidates can also refer to the official website of the Indian Army i.e., joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the notice released by NCC Special Entry 2023.

NCC Special Entry 2023 is out for 55 vacancies for NCC Men (50 posts) and NCC Women (5 posts). The Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates.

NCC Special Entry 2023 Recruitment Authority Indian Army Posts Name Lieutenant (On commission) Total Vacancies 55 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on 17th January, 2023 Last Date to Apply 15th February, 2023 Selection process SSB Interview (Stage 1 and Stage 2) Medical Examination

Candidates can download the NCC Special Entry 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for 55 vacancies announced under Indian Army NCC Special Entry Notification 2023.

Candidates can check the NCC Special Entry 2023 important dates from the table given below. The NCC Special Entry 2023 recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.

NCC Special Entry 2023 Important Dates Vacancy Announced 17th January 2023 Online Application Begins 17th January 2023 Last Date to Apply 15th February, 2023

Candidates can fill the NCC Special Entry 2023 application form from the official website. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for NCC Special Entry 2023.

Candidates can refer to the following step by step guide to apply for Indian Army NCC Special Entry.

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Indian Army i.e., www.joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2: Click the ‘Officer Entry Application Login’ link from the homepage.

Step 3: Select the link that shows ‘Registration’ and then click apply online.

Step 4: A page titled "Officers Selection - Eligibility" will open

Step 5: Next, select "Apply"

Step 7: The "Application Form" page will be displayed.

Step 8: Complete the application form with the necessary details and press the submit button.

Step 9: Download the application form and take a hard copy for future use.

A total of 55 vacancies are available under NCC Special Entry 2023. The number of vacancies announced for Indian Army NCC Special Entry is tabulated below

NCC Special Entry 2023 Post Name Number of Posts NCC Men 50 NCC Women 5

The eligibility criteria for NCC Special Entry 2023 has been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of NCC Special Entry 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Candidate must fall within one of the categories listed: I Indian citizen; (ii) Nepalese subject; or (iii) Person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and East African nations of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, and Ethiopia; or (iv) Person of Indian origin who has left Vietnam with the intention of indefinitely settling in India; provided, however, that an applicant falling under categories (ii) The requirement for a qualification certificate, however, won't apply to candidates who are Gorkha subjects of Nepal.

Candidates can check below the highlights of NCC Special Entry 2023 Eligibility.

NCC Special Entry 2023 Age Limit:

Candidates applying for the NCC Special Entry 2023 must be between the ages of 19 and 25 on July 1, 2023 (born not before July 2, 1998, and not after July 1, 2004).

NCC Special Entry 2023 Educational Qualification:

The required NCC Special Entry 2023 educational qualification is provided below.

NCC Special Entry 2023 Categories Educational Qualification For NCC ‘C’ Certificate Holders Educational Qualification- Must have completed Graduation with more than 50% aggregate or if pursuing the final year then the candidate must have an aggregate more than 50% in his 1st/2nd or 3rd/4th year of the Graduation. Service in NCC- Must have served not less than 2 to 3 years in senior Division/wing of NCC Grading- Must be holding a minimum ‘b’ grade in NCC ‘C’ Certificate Exam. For Ward of Battle Casualties of Army Personnel A graduate degree from a recognized university with aggregate more than 50% The following documents are also required Battle Casualty Certificate A copy of Manpower Directorate Relationship Certificate Number

The NCC Special Entry 2023 selection will be done in two stages. The candidates who will successfully clear stage 1 will only get the chance to proceed for stage 2 during SSB. The disqualified candidates will be sent back on the day 1 of SSB Interview. The SSB process will go on for 5 days. Later the candidates recommended after a 5 days process will be sent for medical examination.

NCC Special Entry 2023 Salary

The candidates who will get recommended in the Indian Army NCC Special Entry 2023 will be commissioned as Lieutenant in the Indian Army. Thus, they will be receiving a salary of Level 10 and it will be ranging in between Rs 56,100 – Rs 1,77,500

For a detailed salary structure and pay scale of different posts, candidates can refer to the official website of the Indian Army i.e., joinindianarmy.nic.in