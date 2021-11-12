Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Common Entrance Exam (CEE) Postponed, Fresh Dates Soon @joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Indian Army has released an important update regarding the commencement of the entrance exam. According to the official notice, the recruitment board has decided to postpone the CEE scheduled on 28 November 2021 due to the covid-19 situation. The candidates who applied for the Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021 are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

The Fresh Dates for recruitment to the various posts including Sol GD, Sol (Tech), Soldier Tradesman, Soldier Tradesman 8th, NA/NA (VET), and clerk/skt will be intimated later. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Official Notice

Every year, the Indian Army conducts a common entrance test through recruitment rallies for selection to the soldier posts. Candidates who hold the qualification of 8th, 10th, 12th, and others can register themselves through the online mode at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The dates and times of the online application can be checked on the official website. For the reference of the candidates, we have hyperlinked the related article. So that, the candidates can check the latest notification detail along with the eligibility, qualification, age limit, selection criteria, and others.

Reference: Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021 Across India

Generally, The Indian Army conducts rallies to recruit candidates for the post of Soldier General Duty, Soldier Nursing Assistant, Soldier Clerk, and Soldier Tradesman, and Soldier Technical in different departments across the nation. The selection of the candidates is usually done on the basis of Physical Fitness Test, Physical Measurement Test, Medical and Written Examination. Those who qualify in the Physical Test called for the further recruitment process. The candidates can check zone-wise Indian Army Recruitment Details in the provided hyperlink.