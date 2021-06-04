Indian Army Soldier GD Recruitment 2021: 100 Vacancies for Female Military Police Posts, Apply Online @joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army Soldier Recruitment 2021 Notification: Indian Army has published a notification for the recruitment of Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police). Eligible and interested women candidates can apply for Indian Army Recruitment 2021 through official website joinindianarmy.nic.in from 06 June 2021 to 20 July 2021.

The candidates seeking to apply for Indian Army Women Solder should be 10th class passed and born between 01 October 2000 to 01 April 2004.

India Army will conduct recruitment rallies at Ambala, Lucknow, Jabalpur, Belgaum, Pune and Shillong. Admit Cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail.Candidates will be allotted venue based on their home districts. Final location and date of the recruitment rally will be given on the admit card.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 06 July 2021

Last Date of Application - 20 July 2021

Indian Army Vacancy Details

Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police) - 100 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police)

Educational Qualification:

10th/Matric pass with 45% marks in aggregate and 33% in each subject. For Boards following grading sys of D Grade (33% - 40%) in indl subjects or equivalent of grade which contains 33% and overall aggregate of C2 grade or equivalent corresponding to 45% in aggregate

Minimum Physical Requirements:

Height - 152 cms

Weight - Proportionate proportionate to height and age as per Army medical standards.

Physical Fitness Test ( At Rally Site )

Run - 1.6 Km Run

(i)Upto 7 Min 30 Sec - Group -I

(ii)Upto 8 Min - Group –II

Long Jump 1- 0 Feet - Need to qualify

High Jump - 3 Feet - Need to qualify

Indian Army Soldier GD Age (in years):

17 ½ to 21 years

Selection Process for Indian Army Soldier GD (Women Military Police) Posts

Rallies are being held at six different locations. Each location is catering to candidates from a group of States based on the geographic proximity of the States to the rally venue. A separate merit list and reserve list will be prepared for each rally location.

How to Apply for Indian Army Soldier Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website from from 06 June 2021 to 20 July 2021.

Indian Army Soldier GD Notification Download

Indian Army Soldier GD Registration