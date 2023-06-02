Indian Army TES 50 Recruitment 2023 Notification: Apply Online at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army TES 50 Recruitment 2023: Indian Army has published the notification for recruitment to the post of Technical Entry Scheme (TES) 10+2 Entry 50 Course on joinindianarmy.nic.in. Applications are invited from unmarried male candidates only. The candidates should be 12th passed with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics subjects and also appeared in JEE (Mains) 2023 exam. The online application link is available from June 01 to 30 June 2023. A total of 90 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.

Shortlisted candidates will be detailed to undergo SSB interview tentatively to be scheduled from Aug/Sep 2023 onwards.

Indian Army TES 50 Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 01 June 2023

Last Date of Application - 30 June 2023

Indian Army TES 50 Vacancies

Total - 90 vacancies

Indian Army TES 50 Salary

Lieutenant Level - Rs. 56,100-1,77,500

Captain Level - Rs. 61,300-1,93,900

Major Level 11 - Rs. 69,400-2,07,200

Lieutenant Colonel Level 12A - Rs. 1,21,200-2,12,400

Colonel Level 13 - Rs. 1,30,600-2,15,900

Brigadier Level 13A - Rs. 1,39,600-2,17,600

Major General Level 14 - Rs. 1,44,200-2,18,200

Lieutenant General HAG Scale Level 15 - Rs. 1,82,200- 2,24,100

Lieutenant General HAG + Scale Level 16 - Rs. 2,05,400-2,24,400

VCOAS/Army Cdr/ Lieutenant General (NFSG) Level 17 - Rs. 2,25,000/- (fixed)

COAS Level 18 - Rs. 2,50,000/-(fixed)

Indian Army TES 50 Eligibility Criteria 2023

Educational Qualification

12th passed candidates with a minimum aggregate of 60% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from recognized education boards are eligible to apply for this entry.

Candidate must have appeared in JEE (Mains) 2023.

Age Limit:

16½ years to 19½ years

Nationality:

A candidate must be an unmarried male and must either be : (i) A citizen of India, or (ii) A subject of Nepal, or (iii) A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India, provided that a candidate belonging to categories (ii) and (iii) above shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by Govt of India.

Selection Process for TES 50 Recruitment 2023



Candidates will be put through two stage selection procedure. Those who clear Stage I will go to Stage II. Those who fail in Stage I will be returned on the same day. The duration of SSB interview is five days and details of the same are available at the official website of the Directorate General of Recruiting www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. This will be followed by a medical examination for the candidates who get recommended after Stage II.

How to Apply for TES 50 Recruitment 2023 ?