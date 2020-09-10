Indian Bank SO Interview List and Date 2020 Released @indianbank.in, Download Schedule of 448 Candidates Here

Indian Bank SO Interview List and Date 2020: Indian Bank has released the interview schedule for the post of Special Officer (SO). A list has been prepared by the bank containing the post name, candidate’s name, venue and date of the interview. As per the notice, Indian Bank SO Interview will be held from 14 September 2020 and will continue till 25 September 2020.

Candidates can download Indian Bank SO Interview List from Indian Bank Official Website.i.e.indianbank.in. Indian Bank SO Interview PDF is also given below. The candidates can also check the date venue of the interview given against their name through the link

A total of 448 candidates are shortlisted to appear in the interview round. The interview will be across various zonal offices of the bank in India.

Indian Bank SO Interview Date PDF Download

Indian Bank Interview Marks

The minimum qualifying mark in interview is 40% for candidates belonging to unreserved / EWS category and 35% for candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PWBD categories.

How to Download Indian Bank SO Interview List 2020?

Go to the official website of Indian Bank i.e.indianbank.in.

Visit the ‘Career’ section of the bank given at the bottom of the homepage

Click on ‘Recruitment of Specialist Officers 2019-2020’ and then go to ‘Recruitment of Specialist Officers - Schedule of Interview’.

Indian Bank Specialist Officer Interview PDF will appear on the screen

Candidates can download the pdf and save for future reference.

The recruitment is being done for filling the 138 vacant post of Specialist Officer such as Assistant Manager Credit, Manager Credit, Manager Security, Manager Legal, Manager Dealer, Manager Risk Management and Senior Manager Risk Management in different departments.

Indian Bank SO Exam 2020 was conducted on 8 March 2020 through online mode for the composite time of 2 hours.

The weightage for Test and Interview is 80:20 for Merit listing.